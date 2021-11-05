KELOLAND SportsZone – November 5

SportsZone

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Spots in the High School Football State Championships were for grabs Friday night as semifinals were held in all seven classes in South Dakota.

The final KELOLAND SportsZone of the high school football season features highlights from 12 semifinal matchups and results from all 14 games.

The matchups featured in the KELOLAND SportsZone include:

11AAA

  • #5 Lincoln at #1 Harrisburg
  • #6 O’Gorman at #2 Brandon Valley

11AA

  • #4 Yankton at #1 Tea Area
  • #7 Aberdeen Central at #3 Pierre

11A

  • #4 Dell Rapids at #1 Madison
  • #7 Milbank at #3 Vermillion

11B

  • #5 Elk Point-Jefferson at #1 Winner
  • #14 Beresford at #7 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan

9AA

  • #11 Canistota/Freeman at #2 Parkston

9A

  • #3 Wall at #2 Howard

9B

  • #5 Dell Rapids St. Mary at #1 Avon
  • #3 Potter County at #2 Faulkton Area 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 