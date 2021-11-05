KELOLAND SportsZone – November 5

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Spots in the High School Football State Championships were for grabs Friday night as semifinals were held in all seven classes in South Dakota.
The final KELOLAND SportsZone of the high school football season features highlights from 12 semifinal matchups and results from all 14 games.
The matchups featured in the KELOLAND SportsZone include:
11AAA
- #5 Lincoln at #1 Harrisburg
- #6 O’Gorman at #2 Brandon Valley
11AA
- #4 Yankton at #1 Tea Area
- #7 Aberdeen Central at #3 Pierre
11A
- #4 Dell Rapids at #1 Madison
- #7 Milbank at #3 Vermillion
11B
- #5 Elk Point-Jefferson at #1 Winner
- #14 Beresford at #7 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan
9AA
- #11 Canistota/Freeman at #2 Parkston
9A
- #3 Wall at #2 Howard
9B
- #5 Dell Rapids St. Mary at #1 Avon
- #3 Potter County at #2 Faulkton Area