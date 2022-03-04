SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was another busy night of high school hoops and this week’s KELOLAND SportsZone features ten games.
Games featured:
- Washington vs. Roosevelt – Girls
- O’Gorman vs. Yankton – Girls
- Brandon Valley vs. Spearfish – Girls
- Rapid City Central vs. Watertown – Girls
- Lincoln vs. Watertown – Girls
- Jefferson vs. Pierre – Girls
- Dell Rapids vs. SF Christian – Boys
- West Central vs. Madison – Boys
- Tea vs. Lennox – Boys
- Central Lyon vs. Denver, IA – Girls
GAME OF THE WEEK
Click the video player below to watch the Game of the Week between the Jefferson girls and Pierre: