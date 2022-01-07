KELOLAND SportsZone – January 7

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is the first KELOLAND SportsZone of 2022 featuring high school hoops from South Dakota and Iowa, women’s college basketball and junior hockey.

The list of games featured in the KELOLAND SportsZone include:

Boys Basketball

#1AA Roosevelt vs. Rapid City Stevens

Jefferson vs. Rapid City Stevens

Girls Basketball

#3AA O’Gorman vs. Watertown

Jefferson vs. #4AA Rapid City Central

Roosevelt vs. #5AA Rapid City Stevens

Boyden-Hull vs. Sibley-Ocheyedan

Women’s Basketball

USF vs. U-Mary

USHL Hockey

Stampede vs. Waterloo

Game of the Week

Click below to watch the full game from Jefferson’s win over #4 Rapid City Central:

Click below to watch the full game between the Jefferson and Rapid City Central boys: