VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO)- The USD women are once again, off to a great start in the Summit League. The Yotes are a perfect 5-0 in conference play and much of that success can be credited to the team's preparation.

"I think it just comes down to how much time we put in, in the off-season, summer, preseason and then the tough non-conference we've had, playing some of the top teams in the country. Coming in and knowing we have the target on our back this year, so we need to come in strong and take it to them right away," Madison McKeever said.