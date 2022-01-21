KELOLAND SportsZone – January 21

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND SportsZone returned this Friday with four high school and four college contests.

Four of the ten ranked teams in class ‘AA’ boys and girls basketball were in action tonight as the Brandon Valley girls, Roosevelt boys, O’Gorman boys and Jefferson boys each earned wins.

Games included in this week’s KELOLAND SportsZone:

BBK: #1 Roosevelt vs. Yankton

BBK: #2 O’Gorman vs. Lincoln

BBK: #5 Harrisburg vs. Jefferson

GBK: #3 Brandon Valley vs. Pierre

MBK: Augustana vs. MN Duluth

WBK: Augustana vs. MN Duluth

MBK: USF vs. Bemidji State

WBK: USF vs. Bemidji State

GAME OF THE WEEK

You can watch the KELOLAND.com Game of the Week between Yankton and #1 Roosevelt by clicking on the video player below: