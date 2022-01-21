KELOLAND SportsZone – January 21

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND SportsZone returned this Friday with four high school and four college contests.
Four of the ten ranked teams in class ‘AA’ boys and girls basketball were in action tonight as the Brandon Valley girls, Roosevelt boys, O’Gorman boys and Jefferson boys each earned wins.
Games included in this week’s KELOLAND SportsZone:
- BBK: #1 Roosevelt vs. Yankton
- BBK: #2 O’Gorman vs. Lincoln
- BBK: #5 Harrisburg vs. Jefferson
- GBK: #3 Brandon Valley vs. Pierre
- MBK: Augustana vs. MN Duluth
- WBK: Augustana vs. MN Duluth
- MBK: USF vs. Bemidji State
- WBK: USF vs. Bemidji State
GAME OF THE WEEK
You can watch the KELOLAND.com Game of the Week between Yankton and #1 Roosevelt by clicking on the video player below: