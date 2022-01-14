KELOLAND SportsZone – January 14

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND SportsZone returned this Friday and featured five games from two states.
Click the link above to see the top plays from the night in Friday’s Powerhouse Plays:
Games featured on SportsZone:
- Jefferson vs. Washington – Boys
- St. Thomas More vs. West Central – Girls
- Augustana vs. Minot State – Women
- Northern State vs. SMSU – Men (Courtesy: NSU Athletics)
- Northern State vs. SMSU – Women (Courtesy: NSU Athletics)
Due to video restrictions, we are unable to share highlights from the Stampede and Wild contests.