SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- The Augustana women’s basketball team defeated Upper Iowa at the Sanford Pentagon on Friday night 82-39. It made for a special occasion as the win marked head coach Dave Krauth’s 650th career win, all at Augustana.

The Vikings improve to 5-3 on the season and 4-2 in the loop. AU had five players with double-digit scoring and junior Vishe’ Rabb scored a season-high 13 points.