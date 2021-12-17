KELOLAND SportsZone – December 17

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Click the video player above to view the KELOLAND SportsZone from December 17th. This week’s SportsZone features highlights from five high school boys basketball games and four high school girls basketball games.

The list of matchups include:

Boys Basketball

Class AA: #2 O’Gorman vs. Jefferson

Class AA: #3 Washington vs. Harrisburg

Class AA: #5 Lincoln vs. Yankton

Class A: Dell Rapids vs. Tea Area

Class B: #1 De Smet vs. Dream City Christian (AZ)

Girls Basketball

Class AA: Roosevelt vs. #2 Brandon Valley

Class AA: #3 O’Gorman vs. Jefferson

Class A: Dell Rapids vs. Tea Area

Class A: Sioux Falls Christian vs. Elk Point-Jefferson

