KELOLAND SportsZone – December 17

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Click the video player above to view the KELOLAND SportsZone from December 17th. This week’s SportsZone features highlights from five high school boys basketball games and four high school girls basketball games.
The list of matchups include:
Boys Basketball
Class AA: #2 O’Gorman vs. Jefferson
Class AA: #3 Washington vs. Harrisburg
Class AA: #5 Lincoln vs. Yankton
Class A: Dell Rapids vs. Tea Area
Class B: #1 De Smet vs. Dream City Christian (AZ)
Girls Basketball
Class AA: Roosevelt vs. #2 Brandon Valley
Class AA: #3 O’Gorman vs. Jefferson
Class A: Dell Rapids vs. Tea Area
Class A: Sioux Falls Christian vs. Elk Point-Jefferson