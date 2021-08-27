KELOLAND SportsZone – August 27

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is this week’s KELOLAND SportsZone featuring 10 games across South Dakota and Iowa.

South Dakota’s three largest classes of football and Iowa high schools kicked off their seasons this week. All three 9-man and Class 11B in South Dakota began their seasons last week.

This week’s matchups include:

11AAA #5 Sioux Falls Jefferson vs. 11AAA Sioux Falls Washington

11AAA #1 Harrisburg vs. 11AA #1 Pierre

11AAA Rapid City Stevens vs. 11AAA #2 Brandon Valley

11AA #2 Brookings vs. 11AA #4 Tea Area

11A #1 Canton vs. 11A #2 Dell Rapids

11A #5 Dakota Valley vs. 11A Tri-Valley

Iowa 3A #3 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley vs. 2A #1 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock

Iowa 2A #3 West Lyon vs. 1A #2 Western Christian

9A Colman-Egan vs. 9A #2 Howard

9AA Chester Area vs. 9AA Bon Homme

To see complete results from Friday check out the scoreboard here.