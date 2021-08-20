KELOLAND SportsZone – August 20

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — All three 9-man classes and 11B kicked off their football seasons this week. The first KELOLAND SportsZone of the fall season features 10 games, including a pair of No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchups, and a top three showdown in 11B.

This week’s matchups include.

11B #2 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan vs. 11B #3 Sioux Valley

11B McCook Central/Montrose vs. Beresford

11B Baltic vs. Parker

9AA #1 Platte-Geddes vs. 9AA #2 Canisota/Freeman

9AA Parkston vs. 9AA #3 Hanson

9AA #4 Hamin vs. 9A Britton-Hecla

9AA #5 Viborg-Hurley vs. Garretson

9A #1 Wolsey-Wessington vs. 9A #2 De Smet

9A Wall vs. 9A Gregory

9B #1 Dell Rapids St. Mary vs. 9B Gayville-Volin

