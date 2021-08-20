KELOLAND SportsZone – August 20

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — All three 9-man classes and 11B kicked off their football seasons this week. The first KELOLAND SportsZone of the fall season features 10 games, including a pair of No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchups, and a top three showdown in 11B.

This week’s matchups include.

11B #2 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan vs. 11B #3 Sioux Valley
11B McCook Central/Montrose vs. Beresford
11B Baltic vs. Parker
9AA #1 Platte-Geddes vs. 9AA #2 Canisota/Freeman
9AA Parkston vs. 9AA #3 Hanson
9AA #4 Hamin vs. 9A Britton-Hecla
9AA #5 Viborg-Hurley vs. Garretson
9A #1 Wolsey-Wessington vs. 9A #2 De Smet
9A Wall vs. 9A Gregory
9B #1 Dell Rapids St. Mary vs. 9B Gayville-Volin

To see all of Friday’s results from across KELOLAND, check out the Friday Night Scoreboard here.

