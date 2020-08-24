Huron football set to return to practice on Monday following player’s positive COVID-19 test

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On Friday, the Huron School District announced a football player had tested positive for COVID-19. Football practices were suspended for the weekend. Yesterday, the football teams were cleared to resume practicing tomorrow after the Beadle County Covid Task Force supported the actions taken by the district.

Upon learning of a Huron football player testing positive for COVID-19, the school district immediately began contact tracing, and parents were informed of the case.

“These are the things for you to now be at a higher level of concern so that you can be hand-washing and mask-wearing and social distancing, and to let them know that there had been a positive case on the team,” Huron School District Superintendent Terry Nebelsick said.

Superintendent Terry Nebelsick sought advice from Sioux Falls School District Superintendent Jane Staven, the district’s head of health services, and Washington Athletic Director Nate Malchow after they had dealt with a similar problem.

“All three of those people were tremendous sources so I could walk through, what was the mitigation that happened at Sioux Falls Washington, because ours was an identical case,” Nebelsick said.

Some players were isolated initially, but the district determined there had been minimal exposure.

“We were able to determine that, again following the model of other schools, that there were not close contacts within the context of football practice that had to be quarantined,” Nebelsick said.

After meeing with the Beadle County COVID Task Force, Nebelsick and others determined that football practice could resume and their game with Mitchell on Friday would remain as scheduled.

“We will go into Friday’s event confident that our kids who have resumed practice Monday have not had a heightened danger of spreading it, so there’s no danger to our opponents,” Nebelsick said.

There will not be an attendance restriction at Friday’s game in Huron. They are recommending that people wear masks and asking people to use all of Tiger Stadium to promote social distancing.