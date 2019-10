MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO)- The Mitchell Kernels and Yankton Bucks both entered Friday night's contest with a 2-2 record.

Mitchell got out to an early start as Parker Phillips ran for a 35-yard touchdown and a 30-yard touchdown, giving the Kernels a 14-0 lead. Yankton answered with a 28-yard touchdown connection from Cooper Cornemann to Tyler Sohler to cut the Mitchell lead to 7.