TEA, S.D. (KELO)- The Tea Area Titans earned their third straight win with a 40-0 victory over Sioux Falls Christian, in the KELOLAND game of the week. The play by play was by KELOLAND.com Reporter Grant Sweeter.

The Titans were led offensively by J.T. Panning who rushed for 68 yards and one touchdown. Tea Area quarterback Brayden Thompson was 3 of 7 for 59 yards, while rushing for 57 yards. Thompson scored four total touchdowns.