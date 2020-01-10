Game of the Week December 13: SF Christian at Lennox boys

The first half was a back and forth game as Lennox led 13-11 after one quarter.

The second quarter went in Sioux Falls Christian’s direction as the Chargers outscored the Orioles 19-8 to take a 30-21 halftime lead.

The Chargers continued to roll in the third quarter as they outscored Lennox by 8 to lead 48-31.

The fourth quarter saw an offensive explosion as both teams scored more than twenty points. The Orioles did outscore the Chargers by 1, but Sioux Falls Christian went on to win 68-52.

The game high for points was Will Daugherty, who scored 22 points for Lennox.