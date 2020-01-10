Game of the Day Recap- Jan. 7: Mt. Vernon-Plankinton vs. Lennox Girls

LENNOX, S.D. (KELO)- The game of the day on Tuesday, January 9, featured a double header between Mt. Vernon-Plankinton and Lennox.

The first game of the double header featured the girl’s teams as the 3-2 Titans met with the undefeated and second ranked Lennox Orioles (5-0).

The first half started with the Lennox Orioles running out to a 15-11 lead after the first quarter.

The second quarter had a lot of defense both ways as both teams scored less than 15 points. The Orioles did outscore the Titans 13-9 to give Lennox a 28-20 lead at halftime.

In the third quarter, the Lennox defense continued to roll as they held the Titans to only ten points. The Orioles didn’t score much more, but they did add on to their lead to take a 42-30 lead after three quarters.

The fourth quarter continued the same theme of the entire game as neither team scored a lot of points, but Lennox still held the upper hand. The Orioles earned the 54-40 win to pick up their 6th win of the year and move to 6-0.