SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.
MLB
White Sox 4, Twins 3
Mariners 6, Guardians 1
SOUTH DAKOTA PREP FOOTBALL
Lincoln 56, Rapid City Central 14
Rapid City Stevens 66, Douglas 8
Jefferson 49, Washington 0
Pierre 48, Brookings 0
Watertown 34, Huron 19
Yankton 38, Spearfish 0
Tri-Valley 43, Custer 0
West Central 27, SF Christian 24
Madison 41, Milbank 6
Dakota Valley 40, Chamberlain 8
Hot Springs 54, Lakota Tech 0
Dell Rapids 45, Belle Fourche 20
Lennox 21, Vermillion 12
Beresford 7, Canton 6
Jim River 18, Miller-Highmore-Harrold 0
Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 18, Clark-Willow Lake 7
Flandreau 8, Parker 2
Deuel 47, Sisseton 12
Mt. Vernon-Plankinton 50, Tripp-Delmont-Armour-AC-DC 0
Elk Point-Jefferson 50, Sioux Valley 0
Groton Area 57, Dakota Hills 0
St. Thomas More 27, RC Christian 14
Winner 62, Webster Area 8
McCook Central-Montrose 54, Baltic 0
Aberdeen Roncalli 23, Redfield 6
Leola-Frederick Area 46, Northwestern 0
Elkton-Lake Benton 30, Bon Homme 14
Hanson 50, Chester Area 0
Jones County 53, White River 20
Britton-Hecla 52, Waverly-South Shore 14
Stanley County 42, Dupree 29
Warner 28, Ipswich 20
Parkston 40, Wolsey-Wessington 21
Gregory 27, Platte-Geddes 6
Freeman-Marion-Freeman Academy 34, Avon 22
Deubrook Area 24, Great Plains Lutheran 6
Howard 9, Kimball-White Lake 6
Hamlin 49, Garretson 0
Viborg-Hurley 20, Canistota 14
Wall 62, New Underwood 12
Philip 58, Bennett County 26
Hitchcock-Tulare 36, Iroquois-Lake Preston 6
Corsica-Stickney 50, Oldham-Ramona-Rutland 16
Castlewood 54, Arlington 0
Alecester-Hudson 30, Burke 8
Timber Lake 38, Newell 20
Lyman 34, Kadoka Area 14
Irene-Wakonda 38, Centerville 28
Harding County-Bison 46, Faith 6
Herreid/Selby Area 60, Lemmon/McIntosh 6
De Smet 52, Dell Rapids St. Mary 8
Faulkton Area 64, Potter County 16
Sully Buttes 52, Langford Area 16
SOUTH DAKOTA PREP VOLLEYBALL
Mobridge-Pollock def. Belle Fourche, 25-20, 20-25, 20-25, 25-23, 15-9
Gillette Invite
Pool A
Rapid City Stevens def. Campbell County, Wyo., 28-26, 25-21
Pool B
Newcastle, Wyo. def. St. Thomas More, 23-25, 25-21, 26-24
Pool C
Rapid City Christian def. Wheatland, Wyo., 25-20, 25-19
Pool D
Casper Kelly Walsh, Wyo. def. Rapid City Central, 25-11, 25-9
Pool E
Spearfish def. Glenrock, Wyo., 25-18, 25-16
MINNESOTA PREP FOOTBALL
Edgerton 48, Madelia 16
Esko 53, Duluth Denfeld 0
Hancock 44, Brandon-Evansville 6
Hawley 42, Pillager 6
Mankato West 23, Rochester John Marshall 0
Minneapolis Henry 54, Minneapolis Roosevelt 0
Norwood-Young America 27, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 7
Paynesville 28, Melrose 0
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 56, Laporte 14
IOWA PREP FOOTBALL
AC/GC 34, Woodward-Granger 30
Algona 27, Clear Lake 16
Aplington-Parkersburg 34, Osage 17
Baxter 64, Melcher-Dallas 0
Bishop Garrigan 32, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 14
Burlington 35, Keokuk 21
Cedar Falls 57, Waterloo, West 0
Cedar Rapids Xavier 44, West Delaware, Manchester 7
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 34, Bettendorf 0
Cedar Rapids, Washington 41, Marion 13
Central Lee, Donnellson 34, Eldon Cardinal 14
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 42, Belmond-Klemme 0
Clarke, Osceola 57, Colfax-Mingo 0
Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 55, Highland, Riverside 0
Coon Rapids-Bayard 77, Woodward Academy 14
Creston-Orient-Macksburg 31, Winterset 14
Davis County, Bloomfield 26, Van Buren, Keosauqua 14
Denison-Schleswig 22, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 7
Denver 42, Union Community, LaPorte City 7
Des Moines Christian 48, Des Moines, Hoover 7
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 48, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 8
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 45, Waukee Northwest 19
East Union, Afton 53, Lamoni 6
Easton Valley def. Central Elkader, forfeit
Edgewood-Colesburg 52, Springville 7
Fremont Mills, Tabor 42, Stanton 6
Gilbert 27, Carroll 14
Greene County 61, Perry 0
Grundy Center 17, Dike-New Hartford 14
Harlan 63, Grinnell 6
Harris-Lake Park 49, Northwood-Kensett 0
Independence 13, Clear Creek-Amana 7
Iowa City High 77, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 0
Johnston 24, Urbandale 7
Kingsley-Pierson 67, Ar-We-Va, Westside 19
Lewis Central 28, Carlisle 21
Lisbon 47, North Cedar, Stanwood 0
Lynnville-Sully 50, North Mahaska, New Sharon 6
MFL-Mar-Mac 60, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 0
Madrid 32, Belle Plaine 26
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 38, South Winneshiek, Calmar 8
Mediapolis 36, Tipton 0
Montezuma 68, Grand View Christian 26
Moravia 76, Martensdale-St. Marys 64
Newton 27, PCM, Monroe 13
North Butler, Greene 35, North Union 6
North Scott, Eldridge 45, Epworth, Western Dubuque 7
OA-BCIG 42, Storm Lake 0
Ogden 55, Wayne, Corydon 12
Omaha South, Neb. 48, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 7
Oskaloosa 28, Knoxville 6
PAC-LM 30, South Central Calhoun 6
Pleasant Valley 42, Dubuque, Hempstead 0
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 40, Dubuque, Senior 20
Red Oak 42, West Central Valley, Stuart 0
Regina, Iowa City 49, West Liberty 14
Roland-Story, Story City 47, East Marshall, LeGrand 7
Ruthven-Ayrshire 50, Glidden-Ralston 8
Sibley-Ocheyedan 15, Okoboji, Milford 6
South O’Brien, Paullina 17, Sheldon 0
Spirit Lake 47, Forest City 0
St. Mary’s, Remsen 60, River Valley, Correctionville 6
Treynor 34, Tri-Center, Neola 22
Tripoli 58, Riceville 16
Underwood 59, Clarinda 22
Vinton-Shellsburg 48, Oelwein 0
WACO, Wayland 60, H-L-V, Victor 14
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 41, Nashua-Plainfield 6
Waverly-Shell Rock 35, Crestwood, Cresco 0
Webster City 54, Boone 0
West Bend-Mallard 66, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 22
West Branch 34, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 13
West Hancock, Britt 42, Newman Catholic, Mason City 7
West Marshall, State Center 35, Nevada 31
West Sioux 58, Sioux Center 14
Westwood, Sloan 26, IKM-Manning 18
Williamsburg 18, Van Meter 13
Woodbury Central, Moville 41, Logan-Magnolia 6
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Northern State 3, Truman State 0
Augustana 3, SD Mines 2
Augustana 3, MSU Moorhead 2
Northwestern 3, DSU 0