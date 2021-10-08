Friday night scoreboard – October 8

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.
Class AA Girls State Tennis Final Team Standings
1. RC Stevens 469.5
2. Harrisburg 445
3. SF Lincoln 403.5
4. O’Gorman 278.5
5. Watertown 269
6. Aberdeen Central 215.5
7. Brandon Valley 171.5
8. SF Jefferson 148.5
9. SF Roosevelt 62
10. Brookings 10
11. RC Central 0
11. SF Washington 0
South Dakota High School Football
Bon Homme 24, Viborg-Hurley 18
Brandon Valley 54, Mitchell 0
Britton-Hecla 62, Waverly-South Shore 7
Brookings 42, Huron 14
Canton 35, Chamberlain 7
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 58, Oelrichs 8
Clark/Willow Lake 20, Aberdeen Roncalli 19
Elk Point-Jefferson 38, Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 21
Faulkton 50, North Central Co-Op 14
Florence/Henry 34, Elkton-Lake Benton 20
Gayville-Volin 58, Colome 8
Gregory 28, Platte-Geddes 8
Hanson 32, Canistota 24
Harrisburg 62, Rapid City Central 12
Jim River 38, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 20
Little Wound 60, Standing Rock, N.D. 2
Lyman 50, Philip 0
Madison 35, Dell Rapids 7
McCook Central/Montrose 44, Parker 7
McLaughlin 66, Marty Indian 16
Milbank 41, Webster 3
Red Cloud 26, Todd County 24
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 62, Rapid City Stevens 14
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 40, Sioux Falls Washington 27
Spearfish 24, Douglas 6
Sully Buttes 22, Langford 8
Tea Area 42, Aberdeen Central 20
Warner 44, Northwestern 0
Wolsey-Wessington 48, Kimball/White Lake 13
Yankton 48, Sturgis Brown 7
Iowa
Akron-Westfield 29, South O’Brien, Paullina 28
Ankeny 56, Des Moines, North 7
Aplington-Parkersburg 47, Central Springs 0
Atlantic 42, Knoxville 6
Audubon 50, West Harrison, Mondamin 8
Beckman, Dyersville 28, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0
Benton Community 23, Assumption, Davenport 3
Bettendorf 1, Iowa City West 0
Bondurant Farrar 43, Boone 0
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 35, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10
CAM, Anita 82, Coon Rapids-Bayard 22
Camanche 28, Northeast, Goose Lake 14
Carroll 13, MOC-Floyd Valley 6
Cedar Falls 42, Dubuque, Hempstead 28
Cedar Rapids Xavier 34, Clear Creek-Amana 7
Cedar Rapids, Washington 43, Newton 23
Central Clinton, DeWitt 14, Vinton-Shellsburg 7
Central Lyon 55, Sheldon 0
Clarinda 27, Des Moines Christian 12
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo def. Postville, forfeit
Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 35, North Cedar, Stanwood 16
Creston-Orient-Macksburg 51, Saydel 12
Decorah 52, Marion 6
Dike-New Hartford 35, Denver 10
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 42, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 36
Dubuque, Senior 48, Muscatine 6
Eagle Grove 38, Belmond-Klemme 0
East Buchanan, Winthrop 30, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 0
Fort Dodge 42, Storm Lake 0
Fremont Mills, Tabor 61, Griswold 0
Greene County 54, Shenandoah 6
Grundy Center 46, BCLUW, Conrad 7
Harlan 58, ADM, Adel 30
Harris-Lake Park 41, West Bend-Mallard 18
IKM-Manning 48, Lawton-Bronson 27
Iowa Falls-Alden 49, Albia 14
Lamoni 58, Moravia 30
LeMars 42, Denison-Schleswig 14
Lenox 62, Martensdale-St. Marys 20
Lewis Central 42, Glenwood 19
Linn-Mar, Marion 56, Ottumwa 0
Logan-Magnolia 49, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 20
Lynnville-Sully 51, Ogden 15
Marshalltown 14, Des Moines, Roosevelt 7
Montezuma 45, Baxter 24
Monticello 14, Anamosa 8
Mount Ayr 31, Earlham 6
Nashua-Plainfield 38, AGWSR, Ackley 14
Nevada 28, Algona 14
New Hampton 34, Forest City 0
New London 53, Lone Tree 8
Newell-Fonda 49, Glidden-Ralston 7
Newman Catholic, Mason City 57, West Fork, Sheffield 21
Nodaway Valley 14, West Central Valley, Stuart 6
North Fayette Valley 27, Union Community, LaPorte City 21
North Linn, Troy Mills 36, Hudson 0
Norwalk 42, Perry 0
Osage 36, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 10
Pella 36, Oskaloosa 0
Pella Christian 52, Eldon Cardinal 8
Pleasant Valley 31, Iowa City High 14
Pleasantville 45, Van Buren, Keosauqua 8
Red Oak 15, Clarke, Osceola 7
Regina, Iowa City 26, West Branch 8
Rockford 50, West Central, Maynard 26
Sioux Center 35, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 23
Sioux City, East 51, Des Moines, East 7
Solon 56, Fairfield 7
South Central Calhoun 41, Woodward-Granger 7
South Hamilton, Jewell 36, Manson Northwest Webster 28
South Hardin 40, East Marshall, LeGrand 7
Southeast Polk 21, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 20
Southeast Valley 40, PAC-LM 3
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 47, Murray 6
Southwest Valley 15, Riverside, Oakland 12
Spirit Lake 55, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 6
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 9, Sidney 8
St. Mary’s, Remsen 64, Ar-We-Va, Westside 20
Stanton 64, Bedford 34
Treynor 35, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 21
Tri-Center, Neola 26, Woodbury Central, Moville 23
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 46, Tripoli 12
Underwood 70, West Monona 0
Urbandale 56, Sioux City, West 6
Valley, West Des Moines 49, Des Moines, Lincoln 20
Van Meter 43, Interstate 35,Truro 0
Wahlert, Dubuque 35, Oelwein 0
Wapello 48, Alburnett 12
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 14, North Tama, Traer 0
Waukee 33, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 11
Waukee Northwest 17, Ankeny Centennial 6
Webster City 21, Spencer 7
West Delaware, Manchester 41, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 3
West Hancock, Britt 35, Saint Ansgar 0
West Marshall, State Center 50, Roland-Story, Story City 21
Williamsburg 41, Davis County, Bloomfield 8
Winterset 54, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 20
Minnesota
Albany 16, St. Cloud Cathedral 14
Alexandria 43, Sartell-St. Stephen 22
Andover 49, Coon Rapids 13
Annandale 46, Holy Family Catholic 14
BOLD 36, Benson 9
Becker 31, Monticello 7
Bemidji 28, Buffalo 7
Bethlehem Academy 54, Wabasha-Kellogg 6
Caledonia 15, Rochester Lourdes 0
Chanhassen 27, Waconia 0
Chaska 24, Orono 3
Chisago Lakes 24, Cambridge-Isanti 21
Cleveland 8, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 6
Columbia Heights 34, Brooklyn Center 0
Dassel-Cokato 49, Glencoe-Silver Lake 14
DeLaSalle 13, Bloomington Kennedy 7
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 21, Hawley 0
East Grand Forks 14, Crookston 0
Eden Prairie 23, Shakopee 0
Elk River 50, Moorhead 46
Esko 46, Hibbing/Chisholm Co-op 0
Fairmont 46, Worthington 0
Faribault 40, Winona 0
Farmington 13, Rosemount 3
Fergus Falls 56, Roseau 12
Fertile-Beltrami 34, NCEUH 12
Fillmore Central 27, Kenyon-Wanamingo 8
Fridley 49, St. Paul Johnson 0
Grand Rapids 56, Duluth East 28
Hayfield 28, Winona Cotter 26
Hermantown 28, Aitkin 6
Hill-Murray 49, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 43
Houston 28, Mabel-Canton 14
Hutchinson 31, Big Lake 0
International Falls 20, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 6
Jackson County Central 36, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 0
Kingsland 54, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 6
Kittson County Central 29, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 8
Lac qui Parle Valley 19, Canby 6
Lake City 40, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 7
Lakeview 54, Yellow Medicine East 12
Lakeville North 46, Edina 20
Lanesboro 64, Nicollet 20
LeRoy-Ostrander 46, Spring Grove 6
Mahnomen/Waubun 36, Red Lake County 0
Maple Grove 21, Wayzata 3
Maple Lake 19, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 12
Maple River 21, Blue Earth Area 7
Minneapolis South 39, Minneapolis Henry 8
Minneota 50, MACCRAY 0
Minnetonka 41, Totino-Grace 8
Moose Lake/Willow River 49, Braham 0
Mora 28, Aitkin 6
Mound Westonka 40, St. Paul Highland Park 7
Mountain Lake Area 24, Hills-Beaver Creek 6
Murray County Central 24, Martin County West 18
North Branch 46, Duluth Denfeld 20
Northfield 28, Rochester Century 14
Ogilvie 50, Carlton 14
Osseo 17, East Ridge 14
Owatonna 41, Rochester John Marshall 0
Park Center 48, Minneapolis Washburn 7
Pelican Rapids 38, Park Rapids 14
Pequot Lakes 41, Pillager 30
Perham 29, Osakis 28
Pierz 26, Melrose 20
Pine River-Backus 35, Ada-Borup 26
Pipestone 20, Luverne 16
Princeton 58, Foley 14
Providence Academy 35, Concordia Academy 3
Redwood Valley 46, Windom 14
Robbinsdale Armstrong 43, Apple Valley 0
Robbinsdale Cooper 35, Spring Lake Park 7
Rochester Mayo 45, New Prague 0
Rogers 31, Brainerd 7
Royalton 30, Eden Valley-Watkins 8
Rushford-Peterson 47, Randolph 8
Sauk Centre 14, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 0
Sauk Rapids-Rice 35, St. Francis 7
Spectrum 42, St. Croix Lutheran 14
St. Anthony 14, St. Paul Como Park 8
St. Cloud Apollo 48, Delano 27
St. Michael-Albertville 44, Champlin Park 8
Stewartville 28, Kasson-Mantorville 21
Stillwater 37, Forest Lake 6
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 69, St. James Area 14
Tri-City United 32, Norwood-Young America 6
Triton 43, Lewiston-Altura 42, 2OT
Two Harbors 12, Pine City 8
Upsala/Swanville 46, Browerville/Eagle Valley 29
Warroad 21, Fosston 0
Waseca 38, New Ulm 6
Watertown-Mayer 26, Litchfield 7
West Central/Ashby 42, Breckenridge 27
White Bear Lake 35, Anoka 14
Willmar 24, Rocori 8
Woodbury 55, Park (Cottage Grove) 21
Zimmerman 41, Little Falls 14
South Dakota High School Volleyball
Harding County def. Newell, 25-11, 25-19, 27-25
East/West Tournament
Brandon Valley def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-11, 25-19
Brandon Valley def. Sturgis Brown, 25-17, 25-5
Brookings def. Rapid City Stevens, 26-24, 25-20
Harrisburg def. Douglas, 25-3, 25-12
Harrisburg def. Rapid City Central, 25-13, 25-15
Harrisburg def. Spearfish, 25-14, 25-14
Sturgis Brown def. Brookings, 18-25, 25-22, 27-25
Watertown def. Douglas, 25-18, 17-25, 25-6
Watertown def. Rapid City Central, 25-9, 22-25, 25-23
Watertown def. Spearfish, 25-15, 29-27
Yankton def. Rapid City Central, 27-25, 25-20
Scheels Metro Tournament
Pool F
Fargo Shanley, N.D. def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-21, 25-18
Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Kindred, N.D., 25-11, 28-26
Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Valley City, N.D., 25-16, 21-25, 15-6