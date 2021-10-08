Friday night scoreboard – October 8

SportsZone

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Class AA Girls State Tennis Final Team Standings
1. RC Stevens 469.5
2. Harrisburg 445
3. SF Lincoln 403.5
4. O’Gorman 278.5
5. Watertown 269
6. Aberdeen Central 215.5
7. Brandon Valley 171.5
8. SF Jefferson 148.5
9. SF Roosevelt 62
10. Brookings 10
11. RC Central 0
11. SF Washington 0

South Dakota High School Football

Bon Homme 24, Viborg-Hurley 18

Brandon Valley 54, Mitchell 0

Britton-Hecla 62, Waverly-South Shore 7

Brookings 42, Huron 14

Canton 35, Chamberlain 7

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 58, Oelrichs 8

Clark/Willow Lake 20, Aberdeen Roncalli 19

Elk Point-Jefferson 38, Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 21

Faulkton 50, North Central Co-Op 14

Florence/Henry 34, Elkton-Lake Benton 20

Gayville-Volin 58, Colome 8

Gregory 28, Platte-Geddes 8

Hanson 32, Canistota 24

Harrisburg 62, Rapid City Central 12

Jim River 38, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 20

Little Wound 60, Standing Rock, N.D. 2

Lyman 50, Philip 0

Madison 35, Dell Rapids 7

McCook Central/Montrose 44, Parker 7

McLaughlin 66, Marty Indian 16

Milbank 41, Webster 3

Red Cloud 26, Todd County 24

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 62, Rapid City Stevens 14

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 40, Sioux Falls Washington 27

Spearfish 24, Douglas 6

Sully Buttes 22, Langford 8

Tea Area 42, Aberdeen Central 20

Warner 44, Northwestern 0

Wolsey-Wessington 48, Kimball/White Lake 13

Yankton 48, Sturgis Brown 7

Iowa

Akron-Westfield 29, South O’Brien, Paullina 28

Ankeny 56, Des Moines, North 7

Aplington-Parkersburg 47, Central Springs 0

Atlantic 42, Knoxville 6

Audubon 50, West Harrison, Mondamin 8

Beckman, Dyersville 28, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0

Benton Community 23, Assumption, Davenport 3

Bettendorf 1, Iowa City West 0

Bondurant Farrar 43, Boone 0

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 35, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10

CAM, Anita 82, Coon Rapids-Bayard 22

Camanche 28, Northeast, Goose Lake 14

Carroll 13, MOC-Floyd Valley 6

Cedar Falls 42, Dubuque, Hempstead 28

Cedar Rapids Xavier 34, Clear Creek-Amana 7

Cedar Rapids, Washington 43, Newton 23

Central Clinton, DeWitt 14, Vinton-Shellsburg 7

Central Lyon 55, Sheldon 0

Clarinda 27, Des Moines Christian 12

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo def. Postville, forfeit

Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 35, North Cedar, Stanwood 16

Creston-Orient-Macksburg 51, Saydel 12

Decorah 52, Marion 6

Dike-New Hartford 35, Denver 10

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 42, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 36

Dubuque, Senior 48, Muscatine 6

Eagle Grove 38, Belmond-Klemme 0

East Buchanan, Winthrop 30, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 0

Fort Dodge 42, Storm Lake 0

Fremont Mills, Tabor 61, Griswold 0

Greene County 54, Shenandoah 6

Grundy Center 46, BCLUW, Conrad 7

Harlan 58, ADM, Adel 30

Harris-Lake Park 41, West Bend-Mallard 18

IKM-Manning 48, Lawton-Bronson 27

Iowa Falls-Alden 49, Albia 14

Lamoni 58, Moravia 30

LeMars 42, Denison-Schleswig 14

Lenox 62, Martensdale-St. Marys 20

Lewis Central 42, Glenwood 19

Linn-Mar, Marion 56, Ottumwa 0

Logan-Magnolia 49, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 20

Lynnville-Sully 51, Ogden 15

Marshalltown 14, Des Moines, Roosevelt 7

Montezuma 45, Baxter 24

Monticello 14, Anamosa 8

Mount Ayr 31, Earlham 6

Nashua-Plainfield 38, AGWSR, Ackley 14

Nevada 28, Algona 14

New Hampton 34, Forest City 0

New London 53, Lone Tree 8

Newell-Fonda 49, Glidden-Ralston 7

Newman Catholic, Mason City 57, West Fork, Sheffield 21

Nodaway Valley 14, West Central Valley, Stuart 6

North Fayette Valley 27, Union Community, LaPorte City 21

North Linn, Troy Mills 36, Hudson 0

Norwalk 42, Perry 0

Osage 36, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 10

Pella 36, Oskaloosa 0

Pella Christian 52, Eldon Cardinal 8

Pleasant Valley 31, Iowa City High 14

Pleasantville 45, Van Buren, Keosauqua 8

Red Oak 15, Clarke, Osceola 7

Regina, Iowa City 26, West Branch 8

Rockford 50, West Central, Maynard 26

Sioux Center 35, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 23

Sioux City, East 51, Des Moines, East 7

Solon 56, Fairfield 7

South Central Calhoun 41, Woodward-Granger 7

South Hamilton, Jewell 36, Manson Northwest Webster 28

South Hardin 40, East Marshall, LeGrand 7

Southeast Polk 21, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 20

Southeast Valley 40, PAC-LM 3

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 47, Murray 6

Southwest Valley 15, Riverside, Oakland 12

Spirit Lake 55, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 6

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 9, Sidney 8

St. Mary’s, Remsen 64, Ar-We-Va, Westside 20

Stanton 64, Bedford 34

Treynor 35, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 21

Tri-Center, Neola 26, Woodbury Central, Moville 23

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 46, Tripoli 12

Underwood 70, West Monona 0

Urbandale 56, Sioux City, West 6

Valley, West Des Moines 49, Des Moines, Lincoln 20

Van Meter 43, Interstate 35,Truro 0

Wahlert, Dubuque 35, Oelwein 0

Wapello 48, Alburnett 12

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 14, North Tama, Traer 0

Waukee 33, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 11

Waukee Northwest 17, Ankeny Centennial 6

Webster City 21, Spencer 7

West Delaware, Manchester 41, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 3

West Hancock, Britt 35, Saint Ansgar 0

West Marshall, State Center 50, Roland-Story, Story City 21

Williamsburg 41, Davis County, Bloomfield 8

Winterset 54, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 20

Minnesota

Albany 16, St. Cloud Cathedral 14

Alexandria 43, Sartell-St. Stephen 22

Andover 49, Coon Rapids 13

Annandale 46, Holy Family Catholic 14

BOLD 36, Benson 9

Becker 31, Monticello 7

Bemidji 28, Buffalo 7

Bethlehem Academy 54, Wabasha-Kellogg 6

Caledonia 15, Rochester Lourdes 0

Chanhassen 27, Waconia 0

Chaska 24, Orono 3

Chisago Lakes 24, Cambridge-Isanti 21

Cleveland 8, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 6

Columbia Heights 34, Brooklyn Center 0

Dassel-Cokato 49, Glencoe-Silver Lake 14

DeLaSalle 13, Bloomington Kennedy 7

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 21, Hawley 0

East Grand Forks 14, Crookston 0

Eden Prairie 23, Shakopee 0

Elk River 50, Moorhead 46

Esko 46, Hibbing/Chisholm Co-op 0

Fairmont 46, Worthington 0

Faribault 40, Winona 0

Farmington 13, Rosemount 3

Fergus Falls 56, Roseau 12

Fertile-Beltrami 34, NCEUH 12

Fillmore Central 27, Kenyon-Wanamingo 8

Fridley 49, St. Paul Johnson 0

Grand Rapids 56, Duluth East 28

Hayfield 28, Winona Cotter 26

Hermantown 28, Aitkin 6

Hill-Murray 49, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 43

Houston 28, Mabel-Canton 14

Hutchinson 31, Big Lake 0

International Falls 20, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 6

Jackson County Central 36, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 0

Kingsland 54, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 6

Kittson County Central 29, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 8

Lac qui Parle Valley 19, Canby 6

Lake City 40, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 7

Lakeview 54, Yellow Medicine East 12

Lakeville North 46, Edina 20

Lanesboro 64, Nicollet 20

LeRoy-Ostrander 46, Spring Grove 6

Mahnomen/Waubun 36, Red Lake County 0

Maple Grove 21, Wayzata 3

Maple Lake 19, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 12

Maple River 21, Blue Earth Area 7

Minneapolis South 39, Minneapolis Henry 8

Minneota 50, MACCRAY 0

Minnetonka 41, Totino-Grace 8

Moose Lake/Willow River 49, Braham 0

Mora 28, Aitkin 6

Mound Westonka 40, St. Paul Highland Park 7

Mountain Lake Area 24, Hills-Beaver Creek 6

Murray County Central 24, Martin County West 18

North Branch 46, Duluth Denfeld 20

Northfield 28, Rochester Century 14

Ogilvie 50, Carlton 14

Osseo 17, East Ridge 14

Owatonna 41, Rochester John Marshall 0

Park Center 48, Minneapolis Washburn 7

Pelican Rapids 38, Park Rapids 14

Pequot Lakes 41, Pillager 30

Perham 29, Osakis 28

Pierz 26, Melrose 20

Pine River-Backus 35, Ada-Borup 26

Pipestone 20, Luverne 16

Princeton 58, Foley 14

Providence Academy 35, Concordia Academy 3

Redwood Valley 46, Windom 14

Robbinsdale Armstrong 43, Apple Valley 0

Robbinsdale Cooper 35, Spring Lake Park 7

Rochester Mayo 45, New Prague 0

Rogers 31, Brainerd 7

Royalton 30, Eden Valley-Watkins 8

Rushford-Peterson 47, Randolph 8

Sauk Centre 14, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 0

Sauk Rapids-Rice 35, St. Francis 7

Spectrum 42, St. Croix Lutheran 14

St. Anthony 14, St. Paul Como Park 8

St. Cloud Apollo 48, Delano 27

St. Michael-Albertville 44, Champlin Park 8

Stewartville 28, Kasson-Mantorville 21

Stillwater 37, Forest Lake 6

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 69, St. James Area 14

Tri-City United 32, Norwood-Young America 6

Triton 43, Lewiston-Altura 42, 2OT

Two Harbors 12, Pine City 8

Upsala/Swanville 46, Browerville/Eagle Valley 29

Warroad 21, Fosston 0

Waseca 38, New Ulm 6

Watertown-Mayer 26, Litchfield 7

West Central/Ashby 42, Breckenridge 27

White Bear Lake 35, Anoka 14

Willmar 24, Rocori 8

Woodbury 55, Park (Cottage Grove) 21

Zimmerman 41, Little Falls 14

South Dakota High School Volleyball

Harding County def. Newell, 25-11, 25-19, 27-25

East/West Tournament

Brandon Valley def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-11, 25-19

Brandon Valley def. Sturgis Brown, 25-17, 25-5

Brookings def. Rapid City Stevens, 26-24, 25-20

Harrisburg def. Douglas, 25-3, 25-12

Harrisburg def. Rapid City Central, 25-13, 25-15

Harrisburg def. Spearfish, 25-14, 25-14

Sturgis Brown def. Brookings, 18-25, 25-22, 27-25

Watertown def. Douglas, 25-18, 17-25, 25-6

Watertown def. Rapid City Central, 25-9, 22-25, 25-23

Watertown def. Spearfish, 25-15, 29-27

Yankton def. Rapid City Central, 27-25, 25-20

Scheels Metro Tournament

Pool F

Fargo Shanley, N.D. def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-21, 25-18

Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Kindred, N.D., 25-11, 28-26

Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Valley City, N.D., 25-16, 21-25, 15-6

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 