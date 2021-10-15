Friday night scoreboard – October 15

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND:
USHL HOCKEY
Sioux City 4, Sioux Falls 3
SOUTH DAKOTA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Aberdeen Roncalli 43, Mobridge-Pollock 14
Alcester-Hudson 56, Colome 8
Arlington/Lake Preston 50, Estelline/Hendricks 29
Avon 30, Hitchcock-Tulare 28
Brandon Valley 40, Rapid City Central 20
Bridgewater-Emery 54, Baltic 0
Britton-Hecla 55, Langford 14
Brookings 35, Yankton 20
Burke 40, Gayville-Volin 34
Canton 41, Sioux Falls Christian 22
Chester 63, Garretson 14
Corsica/Stickney 42, Centerville 12
Custer 24, Bennett County 6
DeSmet 34, Dell Rapids St. Mary 16
Dell Rapids 49, Dakota Valley 16
Deuel 36, Clark/Willow Lake 34
Elk Point-Jefferson 50, Parker 0
Elkton-Lake Benton 44, Colman-Egan 22
Groton Area 60, Sisseton 6
Harding County 56, Faith 0
Harrisburg 42, Sioux Falls Jefferson 24
Herreid/Selby Area 56, Philip 0
Hot Springs 35, Lead-Deadwood 0
Howard 26, Hanson 0
Ipswich 54, North Central Co-Op 0
Lennox 38, Chamberlain 0
Lyman 54, Jones County 0
Madison 27, West Central 7
McCook Central/Montrose 41, Flandreau 18
Milbank 27, Redfield 15
Mitchell 27, Watertown 13
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 6, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 0
Pierre 52, Aberdeen Central 35
Platte-Geddes 20, Kimball/White Lake 7
Potter County 50, Sully Buttes 0
Rapid City Christian 55, Lakota Tech 0
Red Cloud 85, Marty Indian 6
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 46, Huron 0
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 49, Sioux Falls Lincoln 21
Sioux Falls Washington 45, Rapid City Stevens 0
Stanley County 50, Dupree 0
Tea Area 45, Spearfish 12
Tri-Valley 20, Vermillion 13
Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 66, Hill City 6
Viborg-Hurley 22, Irene-Wakonda 20
Wagner 28, Jim River 16
Warner 35, Hamlin 24
Webster 32, Dakota Hills 7
IOWA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 20, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 17
AGWSR, Ackley 30, West Fork, Sheffield 10
Alburnett 13, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 9
Aplington-Parkersburg 42, East Marshall, LeGrand 15
Atlantic 40, Saydel 12
Audubon 49, Woodbine 24
Ballard 49, Algona 21
Baxter 72, Twin Cedars, Bussey 0
Bedford 60, East Union, Afton 31
Benton Community 42, Maquoketa 12
Bettendorf 28, Cedar Falls 0
Boone 58, Perry 0
CAM, Anita 74, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 6
Camanche 34, Tipton 14
Carlisle 21, Norwalk 14
Cascade,Western Dubuque def. Postville, forfeit
Cedar Rapids Xavier 48, Newton 24
Cedar Rapids, Washington 35, Oskaloosa 0
Central City 46, Central Elkader 12
Central Lyon 45, Okoboji, Milford 14
Clarinda 44, Red Oak 0
Clinton 49, Mount Pleasant 7
Colfax-Mingo def. Wayne, Corydon, forfeit
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 42, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 37, Des Moines, East 7
Davenport, North 34, Muscatine 13
Decorah 37, Waterloo, East 0
Dike-New Hartford 55, Central Springs 0
Don Bosco, Gilbertville def. Meskwaki Settlement School, forfeit
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 31, Valley, West Des Moines 27
Dubuque, Hempstead 28, Waterloo, West 14
Earlham 49, Riverside, Oakland 21
East Buchanan, Winthrop 40, South Winneshiek, Calmar 16
Emmetsburg 22, Western Christian 16
Estherville Lincoln Central 45, PAC-LM 0
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 52, Coon Rapids-Bayard 15
Fort Dodge 43, Denison-Schleswig 8
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 25, Forest City 14
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 22, Alta-Aurelia 3
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 36, Collins-Maxwell 6
Glenwood 55, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 21
Greene County 49, Clarke, Osceola 3
Grundy Center 28, North Tama, Traer 0
Harlan 42, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 0
Harris-Lake Park 35, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 8
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 50, Akron-Westfield 13
Highland, Riverside 49, Pekin 14
Humboldt 19, Nevada 15
IKM-Manning 35, Ogden 21
Indianola 34, Bondurant Farrar 16
Iowa Falls-Alden 34, Chariton 7
Kingsley-Pierson 62, Siouxland Christian 8
Lenox 52, Fremont Mills, Tabor 46, OT
Lewis Central 42, Dallas Center-Grimes 10
Linn-Mar, Marion 62, Davenport, Central 13
Logan-Magnolia 41, Lawton-Bronson 0
Lynnville-Sully 25, Belle Plaine 8
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 27, Sidney 14
Martensdale-St. Marys def. Seymour, forfeit
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 49, Davis County, Bloomfield 32
Montezuma def. Woodward Academy, forfeit
Moravia 35, Murray 34
Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 59, Grand View Christian 10
Mount Ayr 41, Southwest Valley 33
Mount Vernon 34, Central Clinton, DeWitt 14
Nashua-Plainfield 20, Hudson 18, OT
New Hampton 32, Clear Lake 28
New London 32, H-L-V, Victor 6
Newell-Fonda 48, Ar-We-Va, Westside 6
Newman Catholic, Mason City 48, North Union 35
Nodaway Valley 36, Panorama, Panora 14
North Fayette Valley 39, Oelwein 0
North Linn, Troy Mills 50, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 0
North Scott, Eldridge 35, Fort Madison 0
Northwood-Kensett 53, Bishop Garrigan 14
OA-BCIG 56, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 26
Osage 36, Crestwood, Cresco 7
PCM, Monroe 43, Roland-Story, Story City 20
Pella 28, Clear Creek-Amana 9
Pella Christian 42, Central Decatur, Leon 7
Pleasant Valley 28, Dubuque, Senior 14
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 50, Iowa City West 14
Regina, Iowa City 34, Durant-Bennett 16
Ridge View 24, Sibley-Ocheyedan 6
Ruthven-Ayrshire 64, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 13
Saint Ansgar 49, Lake Mills 18
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 42, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 9
Shenandoah 19, Des Moines Christian 14
Sigourney-Keota 49, Van Buren, Keosauqua 0
Sioux Center 45, Carroll 6
South Central Calhoun 48, Belmond-Klemme 12
South Hamilton, Jewell 51, Eagle Grove 0
South O’Brien, Paullina 56, Hinton 24
Southeast Polk 16, Ankeny Centennial 0
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 60, Lamoni 34
Spencer 42, LeMars 27
Spirit Lake 21, Southeast Valley 14
St. Mary’s, Remsen 53, Glidden-Ralston 0
Stanton 44, East Mills 18
Treynor 42, MVAOCOU 0
Tri-Center, Neola 51, Westwood, Sloan 14
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 65, West Central, Maynard 8
Underwood 42, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 7
Unity Christian 28, Sheldon 0
Urbandale 35, Waukee 0
Van Meter 41, AC/GC 7
Wahlert, Dubuque 49, Jesup 0
Wapello 48, North Cedar, Stanwood 6
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 47, BCLUW, Conrad 0
Webster City 41, Storm Lake 6
West Bend-Mallard 63, River Valley, Correctionville 8
West Branch 28, Wilton 12
West Hancock, Britt 36, North Butler, Greene 0
West Marshall, State Center 53, Albia 8
West Monona 50, East Sac County 13
West Sioux 26, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 14
Williamsburg 42, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 0
Woodbury Central, Moville 60, Missouri Valley 8
MINNESOTA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Ada-Borup 34, Underwood 0
Bemidji 41, St. Cloud Tech 8
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 24, Orono 22
Bethlehem Academy 50, Winona Cotter 14
Blue Earth Area 61, Norwood-Young America 20
Braham 67, East Central 6
Breck 55, Minneapolis Henry 13
Byron 55, Albert Lea 6
Chanhassen 31, Holy Angels 21
Chaska 17, Robbinsdale Armstrong 6
Dassel-Cokato 20, Litchfield 6
DeLaSalle 32, Minneapolis Southwest 17
Deer River 43, Mille Lacs Co-op 19
Duluth East 58, Duluth Denfeld 0
East Ridge 35, Eastview 6
Fertile-Beltrami 40, Blackduck 0
Fillmore Central 45, Wabasha-Kellogg 6
Forest Lake 27, Roseville 20
Fridley 35, St. Paul Como Park 0
G-F-W 40, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 20
Glencoe-Silver Lake 28, New London-Spicer 26
Hill City 32, Ely 0
Hutchinson 34, Delano 12
Kasson-Mantorville 54, Red Wing 14
Lanesboro 48, Mabel-Canton 16
Mahnomen/Waubun 49, Wadena-Deer Creek 22
Mahtomedi 49, Simley 21
Mankato West 48, Northfield 0
Maple Grove 38, St. Michael-Albertville 17
Minneapolis North 52, Minneapolis Washburn 0
Minnetonka 31, Centennial 7
Minnewaska 26, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 6
Mountain Lake Area 68, Madelia 12
Murray County Central 30, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 6
NCEUH 12, Clearbrook-Gonvick 0
North Branch 50, Hermantown 42
North St. Paul 21, St. Paul Highland Park 7
Osakis 22, West Central 20
Ottertail Central 20, Frazee 0
Pelican Rapids 44, Roseau 0
Pine City 36, Cloquet 8
Pipestone 32, Jackson County Central 14
Providence Academy 56, St. Croix Lutheran 21
Robbinsdale Cooper 42, Irondale 21
Rochester Century 37, Rochester John Marshall 8
Rochester Mayo 42, Austin 20
Rogers 37, Buffalo 0
Royalton 20, Rockford 6
Rush City 44, International Falls 14
Sauk Centre 24, Melrose 13
Spring Lake Park 55, Tartan 7
St. Agnes 28, Concordia Academy 0
St. Anthony 34, St. Paul Johnson 12
St. Louis Park 29, Waconia 28
Thief River Falls 10, Pequot Lakes 7
Totino-Grace 14, Champlin Park 3
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 55, Sleepy Eye 13
Tri-City United 22, St. Peter 6
Two Harbors 63, Hibbing 0
Warroad 48, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 14
Waseca 49, Worthington 6
White Bear Lake 41, Osseo 27
Willmar 41, Chisago Lakes 6