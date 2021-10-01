Friday night scoreboard – October 1

SportsZone

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.

SOUTH DAKOTA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Aberdeen Roncalli 19, Deuel 18, OT

Alcester-Hudson 28, Burke 27

Avon 50, Colome 14

Bennett County 58, Hill City 28

Beresford 23, Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 7

Brandon Valley 25, Sioux Falls Lincoln 22

Canistota 50, Irene-Wakonda 0

Canton 6, West Central 0

Castlewood 14, Arlington/Lake Preston 6

Faith 64, Newell 32

Flandreau 41, Parker 6

Gayville-Volin 57, Centerville 22

Groton Area 35, Dakota Hills 0

Hanson 22, Chester 20

Harrisburg 49, Rapid City Stevens 25

Herreid/Selby Area 56, Sully Buttes 6

Hitchcock-Tulare 50, Britton-Hecla 18

Hot Springs 34, Custer 0

Ipswich 20, Faulkton 6

Jones County 45, Sunshine Bible Academy 22

Lennox 28, Sioux Falls Christian 12

Leola/Frederick 46, North Central Co-Op 0

Lower Brule 30, McLaughlin 22

Lyman 36, Kadoka Area 16

Madison 40, Tri-Valley 0

McCook Central/Montrose 54, Baltic 8

Milbank 36, Dakota Valley 13

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 28, Jim River 26

New Underwood 34, Philip 28

Northwestern 12, Great Plains Lutheran 8

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 57, Colman-Egan 8

Parkston 35, Kimball/White Lake 7

Pierre 61, Huron 7

Platte-Geddes 28, Bon Homme 0

Potter County 50, Langford 12

Redfield 28, Mobridge-Pollock 14

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 49, Sioux Falls Jefferson 21

Sioux Falls Washington 35, Brookings 14

Sioux Valley 34, Elk Point-Jefferson 28

St. Thomas More 22, Spearfish 21, OT

Stanley County 27, Lemmon/McIntosh 8

Sturgis Brown 45, Belle Fourche 21

Tea Area 63, Douglas 6

Timber Lake 42, Harding County 6

Tiospa Zina Tribal 50, Crazy Horse 6

Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 31, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 18

Vermillion 33, Dell Rapids 28

Wall 57, White River 0

Warner 25, Florence/Henry 14

Watertown 30, Aberdeen Central 0

Winnebago, Neb. 62, Pine Ridge 12

Winner 32, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 0

Wolsey-Wessington 28, Gregory 10

Yankton 45, Mitchell 0

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 44, Sidney 6

ADM, Adel 42, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 0

AGWSR, Ackley 21, Hudson 0

Akron-Westfield 45, Hinton 28

Algona 27, Gilbert 13

Alta-Aurelia 43, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 0

Anamosa 16, Tipton 14

Ar-We-Va, Westside 33, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 30

Assumption, Davenport 24, Mount Vernon 12

Audubon 63, Coon Rapids-Bayard 23

Beckman, Dyersville 35, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 34, OT

Belle Plaine 16, Ogden 14

Benton Community 21, Vinton-Shellsburg 7

Bondurant Farrar 62, Perry 7

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 48, Sioux Center 16

CAM, Anita 66, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 6

Carroll 23, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 22

Cedar Rapids Xavier 28, Pella 3

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 42, Cedar Falls 14

Centerville 55, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 20

Central Clinton, DeWitt 26, Maquoketa 10

Charles City 14, Center Point-Urbana 8, OT

Clarinda 56, Shenandoah 13

Clarke, Osceola 37, Des Moines Christian 24

Dallas Center-Grimes 36, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 0

Decorah 19, Epworth, Western Dubuque 14

Denison-Schleswig 40, Storm Lake 0

Denver 48, East Marshall, LeGrand 0

Des Moines, East 27, Sioux City, West 21

Des Moines, Lincoln 27, Marshalltown 18

Dike-New Hartford 31, Aplington-Parkersburg 0

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 86, GMG, Garwin 6

Dubuque, Hempstead 55, Muscatine 14

Dunkerton 50, Colo-NESCO 14

Eagle Grove 20, Manson Northwest Webster 18

East Buchanan, Winthrop 48, Bellevue 7

East Mills 51, Bedford 27

Estherville Lincoln Central 14, Spirit Lake 6

Fremont Mills, Tabor 60, East Union, Afton 0

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 40, Crestwood, Cresco 20

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 72, Meskwaki Settlement School 6

Greene County 55, Red Oak 0

Grinnell 52, Keokuk 13

Grundy Center 40, Nashua-Plainfield 0

Harlan 55, Atlantic 7

Iowa City Liberty High School 56, Mount Pleasant 0

Iowa Falls-Alden 46, Roland-Story, Story City 28

Janesville 50, Riceville 8

Kingsley-Pierson 62, Glidden-Ralston 20

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 20, East Sac County 19

Logan-Magnolia 29, IKM-Manning 19

Lynnville-Sully 52, Colfax-Mingo 13

Mason City 35, Waterloo, East 6

Mediapolis 49, Wilton 0

Midland, Wyoming 62, Central Elkader 12

Monticello 55, Camanche 13

Mount Ayr 53, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 0

Nevada 34, Ballard 13

Newman Catholic, Mason City 53, Lake Mills 25

Newton 50, Oskaloosa 26

North Butler, Greene 30, Saint Ansgar 0

North Fayette Valley 35, Jesup 0

North Linn, Troy Mills 43, Starmont 0

North Scott, Eldridge 42, Burlington 0

North Tama, Traer 36, BCLUW, Conrad 0

North Union 50, West Fork, Sheffield 20

Northeast, Goose Lake 20, West Liberty 17

Northwood-Kensett 63, Rockford 0

OA-BCIG 20, PAC-LM 13

Osage 42, New Hampton 12

Ottumwa 54, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 6

Pella Christian 55, Pleasantville 15

Pleasant Valley 14, Bettendorf 13

Riverside, Oakland 59, Missouri Valley 14

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 39, MOC-Floyd Valley 14

Sheldon 28, Cherokee, Washington 18

Sigourney-Keota 50, Eldon Cardinal 26

Sioux City, North 21, Waukee 18

South Central Calhoun 18, South Hamilton, Jewell 14

Southeast Polk 38, Linn-Mar, Marion 15

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 58, Moravia 12

Southwest Valley 15, Earlham 13

Spencer 28, Fort Dodge 0

Springville 48, Central City 44

St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 38, Bishop Garrigan 20

St. Mary’s, Remsen 53, Newell-Fonda 21

Stanton 24, Murray 22

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 62, Clarksville 8

Underwood 45, Treynor 0

Union Community, LaPorte City 52, Oelwein 6

Urbandale 19, Ankeny Centennial 18

Van Meter 56, Nodaway Valley 0

WACO, Wayland 55, Lone Tree 22

Wapello 34, Highland, Riverside 21

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 35, South Winneshiek, Calmar 6

Waverly-Shell Rock 42, Marion 0

Webster City 50, LeMars 29

West Branch 28, Durant-Bennett 14

West Central Valley, Stuart 23, Panorama, Panora 0

West Hancock, Britt 20, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 6

West Lyon, Inwood 50, Okoboji, Milford 14

West Marshall, State Center 30, PCM, Monroe 7

West Monona 39, MVAO-CO-U 0

West Sioux 42, Ridge View 0

Western Christian 30, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0

Williamsburg 24, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 21

Winterset 40, Glenwood 11

Woodbury Central, Moville 42, Westwood, Sloan 0

Woodward-Granger 45, Belmond-Klemme 8

MINNESOTA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 44, Sidney 6

ADM, Adel 42, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 0

AGWSR, Ackley 21, Hudson 0

Akron-Westfield 45, Hinton 28

Algona 27, Gilbert 13

Alta-Aurelia 43, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 0

Anamosa 16, Tipton 14

Ar-We-Va, Westside 33, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 30

Assumption, Davenport 24, Mount Vernon 12

Audubon 63, Coon Rapids-Bayard 23

Beckman, Dyersville 35, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 34, OT

Belle Plaine 16, Ogden 14

Benton Community 21, Vinton-Shellsburg 7

Bondurant Farrar 62, Perry 7

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 48, Sioux Center 16

CAM, Anita 66, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 6

Carroll 23, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 22

Cedar Rapids Xavier 28, Pella 3

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 42, Cedar Falls 14

Centerville 55, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 20

Central Clinton, DeWitt 26, Maquoketa 10

Charles City 14, Center Point-Urbana 8, OT

Clarinda 56, Shenandoah 13

Clarke, Osceola 37, Des Moines Christian 24

Dallas Center-Grimes 36, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 0

Decorah 19, Epworth, Western Dubuque 14

Denison-Schleswig 40, Storm Lake 0

Denver 48, East Marshall, LeGrand 0

Des Moines, East 27, Sioux City, West 21

Des Moines, Lincoln 27, Marshalltown 18

Dike-New Hartford 31, Aplington-Parkersburg 0

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 86, GMG, Garwin 6

Dubuque, Hempstead 55, Muscatine 14

Dunkerton 50, Colo-NESCO 14

Eagle Grove 20, Manson Northwest Webster 18

East Buchanan, Winthrop 48, Bellevue 7

East Mills 51, Bedford 27

Estherville Lincoln Central 14, Spirit Lake 6

Fremont Mills, Tabor 60, East Union, Afton 0

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 40, Crestwood, Cresco 20

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 72, Meskwaki Settlement School 6

Greene County 55, Red Oak 0

Grinnell 52, Keokuk 13

Grundy Center 40, Nashua-Plainfield 0

Harlan 55, Atlantic 7

Iowa City Liberty High School 56, Mount Pleasant 0

Iowa Falls-Alden 46, Roland-Story, Story City 28

Janesville 50, Riceville 8

Kingsley-Pierson 62, Glidden-Ralston 20

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 20, East Sac County 19

Logan-Magnolia 29, IKM-Manning 19

Lynnville-Sully 52, Colfax-Mingo 13

Mason City 35, Waterloo, East 6

Mediapolis 49, Wilton 0

Midland, Wyoming 62, Central Elkader 12

Monticello 55, Camanche 13

Mount Ayr 53, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 0

Nevada 34, Ballard 13

Newman Catholic, Mason City 53, Lake Mills 25

Newton 50, Oskaloosa 26

North Butler, Greene 30, Saint Ansgar 0

North Fayette Valley 35, Jesup 0

North Linn, Troy Mills 43, Starmont 0

North Scott, Eldridge 42, Burlington 0

North Tama, Traer 36, BCLUW, Conrad 0

North Union 50, West Fork, Sheffield 20

Northeast, Goose Lake 20, West Liberty 17

Northwood-Kensett 63, Rockford 0

OA-BCIG 20, PAC-LM 13

Osage 42, New Hampton 12

Ottumwa 54, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 6

Pella Christian 55, Pleasantville 15

Pleasant Valley 14, Bettendorf 13

Riverside, Oakland 59, Missouri Valley 14

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 39, MOC-Floyd Valley 14

Sheldon 28, Cherokee, Washington 18

Sigourney-Keota 50, Eldon Cardinal 26

Sioux City, North 21, Waukee 18

South Central Calhoun 18, South Hamilton, Jewell 14

Southeast Polk 38, Linn-Mar, Marion 15

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 58, Moravia 12

Southwest Valley 15, Earlham 13

Spencer 28, Fort Dodge 0

Springville 48, Central City 44

St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 38, Bishop Garrigan 20

St. Mary’s, Remsen 53, Newell-Fonda 21

Stanton 24, Murray 22

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 62, Clarksville 8

Underwood 45, Treynor 0

Union Community, LaPorte City 52, Oelwein 6

Urbandale 19, Ankeny Centennial 18

Van Meter 56, Nodaway Valley 0

WACO, Wayland 55, Lone Tree 22

Wapello 34, Highland, Riverside 21

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 35, South Winneshiek, Calmar 6

Waverly-Shell Rock 42, Marion 0

Webster City 50, LeMars 29

West Branch 28, Durant-Bennett 14

West Central Valley, Stuart 23, Panorama, Panora 0

West Hancock, Britt 20, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 6

West Lyon, Inwood 50, Okoboji, Milford 14

West Marshall, State Center 30, PCM, Monroe 7

West Monona 39, MVAO-CO-U 0

West Sioux 42, Ridge View 0

Western Christian 30, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0

Williamsburg 24, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 21

Winterset 40, Glenwood 11

Woodbury Central, Moville 42, Westwood, Sloan 0

Woodward-Granger 45, Belmond-Klemme 8

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 