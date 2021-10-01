Friday night scoreboard – October 1

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.
SOUTH DAKOTA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Aberdeen Roncalli 19, Deuel 18, OT
Alcester-Hudson 28, Burke 27
Avon 50, Colome 14
Bennett County 58, Hill City 28
Beresford 23, Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 7
Brandon Valley 25, Sioux Falls Lincoln 22
Canistota 50, Irene-Wakonda 0
Canton 6, West Central 0
Castlewood 14, Arlington/Lake Preston 6
Faith 64, Newell 32
Flandreau 41, Parker 6
Gayville-Volin 57, Centerville 22
Groton Area 35, Dakota Hills 0
Hanson 22, Chester 20
Harrisburg 49, Rapid City Stevens 25
Herreid/Selby Area 56, Sully Buttes 6
Hitchcock-Tulare 50, Britton-Hecla 18
Hot Springs 34, Custer 0
Ipswich 20, Faulkton 6
Jones County 45, Sunshine Bible Academy 22
Lennox 28, Sioux Falls Christian 12
Leola/Frederick 46, North Central Co-Op 0
Lower Brule 30, McLaughlin 22
Lyman 36, Kadoka Area 16
Madison 40, Tri-Valley 0
McCook Central/Montrose 54, Baltic 8
Milbank 36, Dakota Valley 13
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 28, Jim River 26
New Underwood 34, Philip 28
Northwestern 12, Great Plains Lutheran 8
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 57, Colman-Egan 8
Parkston 35, Kimball/White Lake 7
Pierre 61, Huron 7
Platte-Geddes 28, Bon Homme 0
Potter County 50, Langford 12
Redfield 28, Mobridge-Pollock 14
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 49, Sioux Falls Jefferson 21
Sioux Falls Washington 35, Brookings 14
Sioux Valley 34, Elk Point-Jefferson 28
St. Thomas More 22, Spearfish 21, OT
Stanley County 27, Lemmon/McIntosh 8
Sturgis Brown 45, Belle Fourche 21
Tea Area 63, Douglas 6
Timber Lake 42, Harding County 6
Tiospa Zina Tribal 50, Crazy Horse 6
Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 31, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 18
Vermillion 33, Dell Rapids 28
Wall 57, White River 0
Warner 25, Florence/Henry 14
Watertown 30, Aberdeen Central 0
Winnebago, Neb. 62, Pine Ridge 12
Winner 32, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 0
Wolsey-Wessington 28, Gregory 10
Yankton 45, Mitchell 0
IOWA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 44, Sidney 6
ADM, Adel 42, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 0
AGWSR, Ackley 21, Hudson 0
Akron-Westfield 45, Hinton 28
Algona 27, Gilbert 13
Alta-Aurelia 43, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 0
Anamosa 16, Tipton 14
Ar-We-Va, Westside 33, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 30
Assumption, Davenport 24, Mount Vernon 12
Audubon 63, Coon Rapids-Bayard 23
Beckman, Dyersville 35, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 34, OT
Belle Plaine 16, Ogden 14
Benton Community 21, Vinton-Shellsburg 7
Bondurant Farrar 62, Perry 7
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 48, Sioux Center 16
CAM, Anita 66, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 6
Carroll 23, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 22
Cedar Rapids Xavier 28, Pella 3
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 42, Cedar Falls 14
Centerville 55, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 20
Central Clinton, DeWitt 26, Maquoketa 10
Charles City 14, Center Point-Urbana 8, OT
Clarinda 56, Shenandoah 13
Clarke, Osceola 37, Des Moines Christian 24
Dallas Center-Grimes 36, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 0
Decorah 19, Epworth, Western Dubuque 14
Denison-Schleswig 40, Storm Lake 0
Denver 48, East Marshall, LeGrand 0
Des Moines, East 27, Sioux City, West 21
Des Moines, Lincoln 27, Marshalltown 18
Dike-New Hartford 31, Aplington-Parkersburg 0
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 86, GMG, Garwin 6
Dubuque, Hempstead 55, Muscatine 14
Dunkerton 50, Colo-NESCO 14
Eagle Grove 20, Manson Northwest Webster 18
East Buchanan, Winthrop 48, Bellevue 7
East Mills 51, Bedford 27
Estherville Lincoln Central 14, Spirit Lake 6
Fremont Mills, Tabor 60, East Union, Afton 0
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 40, Crestwood, Cresco 20
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 72, Meskwaki Settlement School 6
Greene County 55, Red Oak 0
Grinnell 52, Keokuk 13
Grundy Center 40, Nashua-Plainfield 0
Harlan 55, Atlantic 7
Iowa City Liberty High School 56, Mount Pleasant 0
Iowa Falls-Alden 46, Roland-Story, Story City 28
Janesville 50, Riceville 8
Kingsley-Pierson 62, Glidden-Ralston 20
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 20, East Sac County 19
Logan-Magnolia 29, IKM-Manning 19
Lynnville-Sully 52, Colfax-Mingo 13
Mason City 35, Waterloo, East 6
Mediapolis 49, Wilton 0
Midland, Wyoming 62, Central Elkader 12
Monticello 55, Camanche 13
Mount Ayr 53, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 0
Nevada 34, Ballard 13
Newman Catholic, Mason City 53, Lake Mills 25
Newton 50, Oskaloosa 26
North Butler, Greene 30, Saint Ansgar 0
North Fayette Valley 35, Jesup 0
North Linn, Troy Mills 43, Starmont 0
North Scott, Eldridge 42, Burlington 0
North Tama, Traer 36, BCLUW, Conrad 0
North Union 50, West Fork, Sheffield 20
Northeast, Goose Lake 20, West Liberty 17
Northwood-Kensett 63, Rockford 0
OA-BCIG 20, PAC-LM 13
Osage 42, New Hampton 12
Ottumwa 54, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 6
Pella Christian 55, Pleasantville 15
Pleasant Valley 14, Bettendorf 13
Riverside, Oakland 59, Missouri Valley 14
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 39, MOC-Floyd Valley 14
Sheldon 28, Cherokee, Washington 18
Sigourney-Keota 50, Eldon Cardinal 26
Sioux City, North 21, Waukee 18
South Central Calhoun 18, South Hamilton, Jewell 14
Southeast Polk 38, Linn-Mar, Marion 15
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 58, Moravia 12
Southwest Valley 15, Earlham 13
Spencer 28, Fort Dodge 0
Springville 48, Central City 44
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 38, Bishop Garrigan 20
St. Mary’s, Remsen 53, Newell-Fonda 21
Stanton 24, Murray 22
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 62, Clarksville 8
Underwood 45, Treynor 0
Union Community, LaPorte City 52, Oelwein 6
Urbandale 19, Ankeny Centennial 18
Van Meter 56, Nodaway Valley 0
WACO, Wayland 55, Lone Tree 22
Wapello 34, Highland, Riverside 21
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 35, South Winneshiek, Calmar 6
Waverly-Shell Rock 42, Marion 0
Webster City 50, LeMars 29
West Branch 28, Durant-Bennett 14
West Central Valley, Stuart 23, Panorama, Panora 0
West Hancock, Britt 20, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 6
West Lyon, Inwood 50, Okoboji, Milford 14
West Marshall, State Center 30, PCM, Monroe 7
West Monona 39, MVAO-CO-U 0
West Sioux 42, Ridge View 0
Western Christian 30, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0
Williamsburg 24, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 21
Winterset 40, Glenwood 11
Woodbury Central, Moville 42, Westwood, Sloan 0
Woodward-Granger 45, Belmond-Klemme 8
MINNESOTA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
