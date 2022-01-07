Friday night scoreboard – January 7

SportsZone

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.

USHL

Waterloo 4, Stampede 1

NBA

Timberwolves 135, OKC Thunder 105

SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Alliance, Neb. 50, Oelrichs 33

Bridgewater-Emery 72, Freeman 28

Burke 54, Centerville 49

Canton 61, Elkton-Lake Benton 55

Dell Rapids St. Mary 53, Estelline/Hendricks 47

Deubrook 71, Lake Preston 44

Deuel 84, Redfield 61

Ethan 62, Wessington Springs 55

Faulkton 69, Hitchcock-Tulare 31

Flandreau 55, Garretson 34

Florence/Henry 42, Wilmot 40

Gayville-Volin 42, Irene-Wakonda 40

Hill City 59, Edgemont 41

Langford 52, Herreid/Selby Area 47

Little Wound 69, Todd County 64

McCook Central/Montrose 57, Baltic 40

Menno 56, Alcester-Hudson 54, OT

Mitchell 69, Yankton 55

New Underwood 57, Lead-Deadwood 32

Northwestern 68, Britton-Hecla 42

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 70, Colman-Egan 40

Philip 56, Jones County 39

Rapid City Christian 43, Dickinson, N.D. 38

Sioux Falls Jefferson 71, Rapid City Central 42

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 60, Watertown 49

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 51, Rapid City Stevens 29

Sioux Valley 62, Chester 39

Tea Area 63, Madison 61

Vermillion 68, Parkston 49

Waubay/Summit 50, Great Plains Lutheran 36

SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Alcester-Hudson 40, Menno 29

Beresford 52, McCook Central/Montrose 40

Brandon Valley 62, Brookings 43

Canton 65, Elkton-Lake Benton 47

Centerville 48, Burke 35

Chadron, Neb. 41, Belle Fourche 36

Clark/Willow Lake 54, Milbank 41

Dakota Valley 71, Viborg-Hurley 55

Deubrook 58, Lake Preston 27

Deuel 45, Redfield 36

Ethan 62, Wessington Springs 51

Great Plains Lutheran 45, Waubay/Summit 41

Herreid/Selby Area 58, Langford 23

Highmore-Harrold 54, Sully Buttes 50, OT

Irene-Wakonda 56, Gayville-Volin 44

New Underwood 36, Lead-Deadwood 9

Newell 59, Wall 49

Parkston 43, Vermillion 37

Rapid City Stevens 61, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 46

Sioux Falls Jefferson 41, Rapid City Central 38

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 61, Watertown 33

Sisseton 57, Groton Area 52, OT

Wagner 59, Bon Homme 24

Warner 64, North Central Co-Op 31

Yankton 56, Mitchell 53, OT

IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Ames 58, Ankeny Centennial 38

Aplington-Parkersburg 82, Dike-New Hartford 55

Assumption, Davenport 58, Davenport, Central 47

Boone 54, Gilbert 44

Carroll 66, Carlisle 43

Cedar Falls 90, Iowa City High 49

Cedar Rapids Xavier 75, Iowa City Liberty High School 62

Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 73, Dubuque, Hempstead 70

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 85, Dubuque, Senior 52

Central Clinton, DeWitt 64, Clinton 49

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 72, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 64

Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 70, South Winneshiek, Calmar 54

Clear Creek-Amana 69, South Tama County, Tama 31

Clear Lake 58, Webster City 50

Coon Rapids-Bayard 52, Glidden-Ralston 25

Davenport, North 60, Davenport, West 59

Davis County, Bloomfield 61, Chariton 42

Decorah 65, Waverly-Shell Rock 50

Dunkerton 70, Baxter 56

East Mills 58, Sidney 39

Edgewood-Colesburg 51, Alburnett 50

Fort Madison 41, Mount Pleasant 26

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 76, East Marshall, LeGrand 44

Griswold 73, Essex 34

Grundy Center 56, BCLUW, Conrad 22

Harris-Lake Park 74, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 67

Humboldt 67, Iowa Falls-Alden 55

IKM-Manning 53, Audubon 40

Indianola 61, Oskaloosa 45

Kee, Lansing 74, West Central, Maynard 45

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 53, Atlantic 51

Lake Mills 57, Forest City 50

Lenox 73, Nodaway Valley 57

Lewis Central 57, Clarinda 42

MFL-Mar-Mac 73, North Fayette Valley 52

MOC-Floyd Valley 62, Sioux Center 56

Marion 65, Benton Community 48

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 75, West Branch 54

Millard North, Neb. 72, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 53

Monticello 63, Cascade,Western Dubuque 50

Nashua-Plainfield 64, West Fork, Sheffield 51

Newman Catholic, Mason City 74, Saint Ansgar 31

North Linn, Troy Mills 76, Springville 48

North Scott, Eldridge 74, Muscatine 42

Norwalk 51, Grinnell 42

Okoboji, Milford 66, Sheldon 63

Pella 62, Dallas Center-Grimes 57

Pella Christian 54, Newton 41

Pleasant Valley 45, Bettendorf 36

Postville 44, Central Elkader 40

Ridge View 88, Westwood, Sloan 53

Roland-Story, Story City 73, West Marshall, State Center 36

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 54, West Bend-Mallard 29

Solon 54, Beckman, Dyersville 43

South O’Brien, Paullina 59, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 50

Urbandale 60, Southeast Polk 45

Van Meter 81, Woodward Academy 21

WACO, Wayland 59, Burlington Notre Dame 21

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 61, Union Community, LaPorte City 49

Waukee 52, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 47

West Harrison, Mondamin 66, Woodbine 35

West Lyon, Inwood 58, George-Little Rock 36

Western Christian 76, Storm Lake 37

IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Ames 58, Ankeny Centennial 38

Aplington-Parkersburg 82, Dike-New Hartford 55

Assumption, Davenport 58, Davenport, Central 47

Boone 54, Gilbert 44

Carroll 66, Carlisle 43

Cedar Falls 90, Iowa City High 49

Cedar Rapids Xavier 75, Iowa City Liberty High School 62

Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 73, Dubuque, Hempstead 70

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 85, Dubuque, Senior 52

Central Clinton, DeWitt 64, Clinton 49

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 72, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 64

Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 70, South Winneshiek, Calmar 54

Clear Creek-Amana 69, South Tama County, Tama 31

Clear Lake 58, Webster City 50

Coon Rapids-Bayard 52, Glidden-Ralston 25

Davenport, North 60, Davenport, West 59

Davis County, Bloomfield 61, Chariton 42

Decorah 65, Waverly-Shell Rock 50

Dunkerton 70, Baxter 56

East Mills 58, Sidney 39

Edgewood-Colesburg 51, Alburnett 50

Fort Madison 41, Mount Pleasant 26

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 76, East Marshall, LeGrand 44

Griswold 73, Essex 34

Grundy Center 56, BCLUW, Conrad 22

Harris-Lake Park 74, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 67

Humboldt 67, Iowa Falls-Alden 55

IKM-Manning 53, Audubon 40

Indianola 61, Oskaloosa 45

Kee, Lansing 74, West Central, Maynard 45

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 53, Atlantic 51

Lake Mills 57, Forest City 50

Lenox 73, Nodaway Valley 57

Lewis Central 57, Clarinda 42

MFL-Mar-Mac 73, North Fayette Valley 52

MOC-Floyd Valley 62, Sioux Center 56

Marion 65, Benton Community 48

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 75, West Branch 54

Millard North, Neb. 72, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 53

Monticello 63, Cascade,Western Dubuque 50

Nashua-Plainfield 64, West Fork, Sheffield 51

Newman Catholic, Mason City 74, Saint Ansgar 31

North Linn, Troy Mills 76, Springville 48

North Scott, Eldridge 74, Muscatine 42

Norwalk 51, Grinnell 42

Okoboji, Milford 66, Sheldon 63

Pella 62, Dallas Center-Grimes 57

Pella Christian 54, Newton 41

Pleasant Valley 45, Bettendorf 36

Postville 44, Central Elkader 40

Ridge View 88, Westwood, Sloan 53

Roland-Story, Story City 73, West Marshall, State Center 36

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 54, West Bend-Mallard 29

Solon 54, Beckman, Dyersville 43

South O’Brien, Paullina 59, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 50

Urbandale 60, Southeast Polk 45

Van Meter 81, Woodward Academy 21

WACO, Wayland 59, Burlington Notre Dame 21

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 61, Union Community, LaPorte City 49

Waukee 52, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 47

West Harrison, Mondamin 66, Woodbine 35

West Lyon, Inwood 58, George-Little Rock 36

Western Christian 76, Storm Lake 37

MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Albany 62, Pierz 56

Belle Plaine 49, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 46

Brandon-Evansville 84, Underwood 40

Cass Lake-Bena 79, Ada-Borup 68

Chanhassen 60, Chaska 54

Chatfield 86, Fillmore Central 65

Cromwell 63, Moose Lake/Willow River 62

East Grand Forks 96, Crookston 72

East Ridge 85, Forest Lake 40

Elk River 62, Rogers 39

Esko 82, Breckenridge 58

Eveleth-Gilbert 57, Mesabi East 49

Hawley 79, Thief River Falls 55

Hayfield 66, Triton 51

Hiawatha Collegiate 83, Liberty Classical 55

Kittson County Central 65, Lake of the Woods 40

Lakeville North 61, Eagan 44

Mahtomedi 61, Two Rivers 54

Maple Grove 79, Coon Rapids 76

Marshall 58, Pipestone 48

Melrose 62, Minnewaska 45

Milaca 68, Zimmerman 64

Montevideo 66, Sauk Centre 62

New Prague 69, St. Louis Park 61

North Woods 78, Ely 43

Osakis 66, Staples-Motley 58

Owatonna 73, Rochester Mayo 52

Red Rock Central 55, Edgerton 40

Royalton 68, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 57

Simley 48, St. Thomas Academy 47

South Ridge 66, Carlton 52

South St. Paul 100, Hill-Murray 44

Spectrum 65, Legacy Christian 62

Spring Grove 58, Schaeffer Academy 14

St. Cloud Tech 79, Willmar 54

Stillwater 91, Mounds View 79

Tartan 61, Hastings 53

Warroad 82, Barnesville 66

White Bear Lake 91, Roseville 64

Woodbury 51, Park (Cottage Grove) 39

MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 64, Orono 45

Blaine 55, Anoka 38

Cass Lake-Bena 65, Pine River-Backus 53

Centennial 70, Champlin Park 53

Chaska 63, Chanhassen 49

Chatfield 53, Fillmore Central 20

Cloquet 67, Crosby-Ironton 61

Cretin-Derham Hall 69, Irondale 51

East Ridge 65, Forest Lake 28

Glencoe-Silver Lake 43, Annandale 39, OT

Hill-Murray 82, South St. Paul 40

Holdingford 72, Eden Valley-Watkins 50

Holy Angels 74, Fridley 63

Hope Academy 56, Fond du Lac Ojibwe 40

Hopkins 87, Edina 29

Kittson County Central 67, Lake of the Woods 31

Lakeville North 46, Eagan 44

Lanesboro 69, AC/GE 32

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 56, Sibley East 38

Liberty Classical 49, Hiawatha Collegiate 6

Luverne 88, Windom 39

Maple Grove 76, Coon Rapids 22

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 76, LeSueur-Henderson 35

Minnewaska 60, Melrose 38

Montevideo 47, Sauk Centre 44

New London-Spicer 68, Rockford 36

New Richland-H-E-G 59, Maple River 51

Nicollet 72, Madelia 34

North Branch 45, Big Lake 41

Norwood-Young America 63, Tri-City United 22

Osseo 75, Park Center 50

Park (Cottage Grove) 47, Woodbury 33

Princeton 71, Monticello 62

Prior Lake 65, Lakeville South 55

Providence Academy 91, Breck 19

Rosemount 65, Farmington 33

Shakopee 68, Burnsville 30

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 69, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 62

Spring Grove 49, Schaeffer Academy 42

St. Louis Park 86, New Prague 65

Stillwater 76, Mounds View 38

Totino-Grace 63, Spring Lake Park 58

Underwood 42, Battle Lake 38

Waconia 72, Bloomington Kennedy 63

Waseca 60, Blue Earth Area 16

West Lutheran 47, North Lakes Academy 32

White Bear Lake 58, Roseville 46

Willmar 54, Detroit Lakes 26

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 