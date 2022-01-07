Friday night scoreboard – January 7

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (USF) -- With Megan Fannin, JeMae Nichols and Dallie Hoskinson scoring in double-digits, the University of Sioux Falls Women's Basketball Team (10-5, 6-3 NSIC) earned their second straight win with a 74-58 win over U-Mary (9-8, 3-5 NSIC) in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference play on Friday at the Stewart Center.

The Cougars moved to 10-5 overall and 6-3 in the NSIC South where they are now tied with Concordia St. Paul for second place. USF is just a game behind leader Minnesota State at 7-2.