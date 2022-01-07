Friday night scoreboard – January 7

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.
USHL
Waterloo 4, Stampede 1
NBA
Timberwolves 135, OKC Thunder 105
SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Alliance, Neb. 50, Oelrichs 33
Bridgewater-Emery 72, Freeman 28
Burke 54, Centerville 49
Canton 61, Elkton-Lake Benton 55
Dell Rapids St. Mary 53, Estelline/Hendricks 47
Deubrook 71, Lake Preston 44
Deuel 84, Redfield 61
Ethan 62, Wessington Springs 55
Faulkton 69, Hitchcock-Tulare 31
Flandreau 55, Garretson 34
Florence/Henry 42, Wilmot 40
Gayville-Volin 42, Irene-Wakonda 40
Hill City 59, Edgemont 41
Langford 52, Herreid/Selby Area 47
Little Wound 69, Todd County 64
McCook Central/Montrose 57, Baltic 40
Menno 56, Alcester-Hudson 54, OT
Mitchell 69, Yankton 55
New Underwood 57, Lead-Deadwood 32
Northwestern 68, Britton-Hecla 42
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 70, Colman-Egan 40
Philip 56, Jones County 39
Rapid City Christian 43, Dickinson, N.D. 38
Sioux Falls Jefferson 71, Rapid City Central 42
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 60, Watertown 49
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 51, Rapid City Stevens 29
Sioux Valley 62, Chester 39
Tea Area 63, Madison 61
Vermillion 68, Parkston 49
Waubay/Summit 50, Great Plains Lutheran 36
SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Alcester-Hudson 40, Menno 29
Beresford 52, McCook Central/Montrose 40
Brandon Valley 62, Brookings 43
Canton 65, Elkton-Lake Benton 47
Centerville 48, Burke 35
Chadron, Neb. 41, Belle Fourche 36
Clark/Willow Lake 54, Milbank 41
Dakota Valley 71, Viborg-Hurley 55
Deubrook 58, Lake Preston 27
Deuel 45, Redfield 36
Ethan 62, Wessington Springs 51
Great Plains Lutheran 45, Waubay/Summit 41
Herreid/Selby Area 58, Langford 23
Highmore-Harrold 54, Sully Buttes 50, OT
Irene-Wakonda 56, Gayville-Volin 44
New Underwood 36, Lead-Deadwood 9
Newell 59, Wall 49
Parkston 43, Vermillion 37
Rapid City Stevens 61, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 46
Sioux Falls Jefferson 41, Rapid City Central 38
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 61, Watertown 33
Sisseton 57, Groton Area 52, OT
Wagner 59, Bon Homme 24
Warner 64, North Central Co-Op 31
Yankton 56, Mitchell 53, OT
IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Ames 58, Ankeny Centennial 38
Aplington-Parkersburg 82, Dike-New Hartford 55
Assumption, Davenport 58, Davenport, Central 47
Boone 54, Gilbert 44
Carroll 66, Carlisle 43
Cedar Falls 90, Iowa City High 49
Cedar Rapids Xavier 75, Iowa City Liberty High School 62
Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 73, Dubuque, Hempstead 70
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 85, Dubuque, Senior 52
Central Clinton, DeWitt 64, Clinton 49
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 72, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 64
Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 70, South Winneshiek, Calmar 54
Clear Creek-Amana 69, South Tama County, Tama 31
Clear Lake 58, Webster City 50
Coon Rapids-Bayard 52, Glidden-Ralston 25
Davenport, North 60, Davenport, West 59
Davis County, Bloomfield 61, Chariton 42
Decorah 65, Waverly-Shell Rock 50
Dunkerton 70, Baxter 56
East Mills 58, Sidney 39
Edgewood-Colesburg 51, Alburnett 50
Fort Madison 41, Mount Pleasant 26
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 76, East Marshall, LeGrand 44
Griswold 73, Essex 34
Grundy Center 56, BCLUW, Conrad 22
Harris-Lake Park 74, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 67
Humboldt 67, Iowa Falls-Alden 55
IKM-Manning 53, Audubon 40
Indianola 61, Oskaloosa 45
Kee, Lansing 74, West Central, Maynard 45
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 53, Atlantic 51
Lake Mills 57, Forest City 50
Lenox 73, Nodaway Valley 57
Lewis Central 57, Clarinda 42
MFL-Mar-Mac 73, North Fayette Valley 52
MOC-Floyd Valley 62, Sioux Center 56
Marion 65, Benton Community 48
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 75, West Branch 54
Millard North, Neb. 72, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 53
Monticello 63, Cascade,Western Dubuque 50
Nashua-Plainfield 64, West Fork, Sheffield 51
Newman Catholic, Mason City 74, Saint Ansgar 31
North Linn, Troy Mills 76, Springville 48
North Scott, Eldridge 74, Muscatine 42
Norwalk 51, Grinnell 42
Okoboji, Milford 66, Sheldon 63
Pella 62, Dallas Center-Grimes 57
Pella Christian 54, Newton 41
Pleasant Valley 45, Bettendorf 36
Postville 44, Central Elkader 40
Ridge View 88, Westwood, Sloan 53
Roland-Story, Story City 73, West Marshall, State Center 36
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 54, West Bend-Mallard 29
Solon 54, Beckman, Dyersville 43
South O’Brien, Paullina 59, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 50
Urbandale 60, Southeast Polk 45
Van Meter 81, Woodward Academy 21
WACO, Wayland 59, Burlington Notre Dame 21
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 61, Union Community, LaPorte City 49
Waukee 52, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 47
West Harrison, Mondamin 66, Woodbine 35
West Lyon, Inwood 58, George-Little Rock 36
Western Christian 76, Storm Lake 37
IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Albany 62, Pierz 56
Belle Plaine 49, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 46
Brandon-Evansville 84, Underwood 40
Cass Lake-Bena 79, Ada-Borup 68
Chanhassen 60, Chaska 54
Chatfield 86, Fillmore Central 65
Cromwell 63, Moose Lake/Willow River 62
East Grand Forks 96, Crookston 72
East Ridge 85, Forest Lake 40
Elk River 62, Rogers 39
Esko 82, Breckenridge 58
Eveleth-Gilbert 57, Mesabi East 49
Hawley 79, Thief River Falls 55
Hayfield 66, Triton 51
Hiawatha Collegiate 83, Liberty Classical 55
Kittson County Central 65, Lake of the Woods 40
Lakeville North 61, Eagan 44
Mahtomedi 61, Two Rivers 54
Maple Grove 79, Coon Rapids 76
Marshall 58, Pipestone 48
Melrose 62, Minnewaska 45
Milaca 68, Zimmerman 64
Montevideo 66, Sauk Centre 62
New Prague 69, St. Louis Park 61
North Woods 78, Ely 43
Osakis 66, Staples-Motley 58
Owatonna 73, Rochester Mayo 52
Red Rock Central 55, Edgerton 40
Royalton 68, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 57
Simley 48, St. Thomas Academy 47
South Ridge 66, Carlton 52
South St. Paul 100, Hill-Murray 44
Spectrum 65, Legacy Christian 62
Spring Grove 58, Schaeffer Academy 14
St. Cloud Tech 79, Willmar 54
Stillwater 91, Mounds View 79
Tartan 61, Hastings 53
Warroad 82, Barnesville 66
White Bear Lake 91, Roseville 64
Woodbury 51, Park (Cottage Grove) 39
MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 64, Orono 45
Blaine 55, Anoka 38
Cass Lake-Bena 65, Pine River-Backus 53
Centennial 70, Champlin Park 53
Chaska 63, Chanhassen 49
Chatfield 53, Fillmore Central 20
Cloquet 67, Crosby-Ironton 61
Cretin-Derham Hall 69, Irondale 51
East Ridge 65, Forest Lake 28
Glencoe-Silver Lake 43, Annandale 39, OT
Hill-Murray 82, South St. Paul 40
Holdingford 72, Eden Valley-Watkins 50
Holy Angels 74, Fridley 63
Hope Academy 56, Fond du Lac Ojibwe 40
Hopkins 87, Edina 29
Kittson County Central 67, Lake of the Woods 31
Lakeville North 46, Eagan 44
Lanesboro 69, AC/GE 32
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 56, Sibley East 38
Liberty Classical 49, Hiawatha Collegiate 6
Luverne 88, Windom 39
Maple Grove 76, Coon Rapids 22
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 76, LeSueur-Henderson 35
Minnewaska 60, Melrose 38
Montevideo 47, Sauk Centre 44
New London-Spicer 68, Rockford 36
New Richland-H-E-G 59, Maple River 51
Nicollet 72, Madelia 34
North Branch 45, Big Lake 41
Norwood-Young America 63, Tri-City United 22
Osseo 75, Park Center 50
Park (Cottage Grove) 47, Woodbury 33
Princeton 71, Monticello 62
Prior Lake 65, Lakeville South 55
Providence Academy 91, Breck 19
Rosemount 65, Farmington 33
Shakopee 68, Burnsville 30
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 69, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 62
Spring Grove 49, Schaeffer Academy 42
St. Louis Park 86, New Prague 65
Stillwater 76, Mounds View 38
Totino-Grace 63, Spring Lake Park 58
Underwood 42, Battle Lake 38
Waconia 72, Bloomington Kennedy 63
Waseca 60, Blue Earth Area 16
West Lutheran 47, North Lakes Academy 32
White Bear Lake 58, Roseville 46
Willmar 54, Detroit Lakes 26