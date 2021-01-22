Friday night scoreboard – January 22

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) -- South Dakota State women's basketball breezed past North Dakota 81-52 for its ninth consecutive win Friday night.

The Jacks (12-2 and 5-0 in league play), shot 43 percent from the field, outrebounded North Dakota 46-32 and outscored the Fighting Hawks in the paint 34-28. Defensively, the Jacks had nine steals.