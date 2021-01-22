Friday night scoreboard – January 22

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.
Women’s Basketball
SDSU 81, UND 52
USD 73, Western Illinois 56
Augustana 81, Winona St. 79 (OT)
SMSU 75, MSU Mankato 66
St. Cloud St. 69, Northern St. 40
USF 83, Concordia-St. Paul 65
Dakota St. 78, Waldorf 57
Men’s Basketball
SDSU 92, UND 73
USD 65, Western Illinois 60
Northern St. 79, St. Cloud St. 74
Waldorf 69, Dakota St. 64
High School Wrestling
Brandon Valley 36, Pierre 30
Pierre 60, Brookings 12
High School Boys Basketball
Aberdeen Christian 62, Waubay/Summit 52
Aberdeen Roncalli 61, Webster 52
Belle Fourche 50, Hot Springs 34
Beresford 63, Canton 60
Clark/Willow Lake 48, Groton Area 43
Dakota Valley 76, Tri-Valley 68
Dell Rapids St. Mary 74, Estelline/Hendricks 38
Elkton-Lake Benton 66, Deubrook 50
Flandreau 62, McCook Central/Montrose 44
Gayville-Volin 66, Colome 53
Hamlin 68, Tiospa Zina Tribal 60
Herreid/Selby Area 41, North Central Co-Op 36
Kadoka Area 43, Jones County 30
Lake Preston 60, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 56
Langford 56, Castlewood 46
Lower Brule 102, Omaha Nation, Neb. 46
Milbank 67, Florence/Henry 55
Mitchell 68, Watertown 58
Pierre 68, Douglas 60
Platte-Geddes 49, Lennox 40
Rapid City Christian 80, Harding County 46
Sioux Falls Christian 64, Madison 51
Sioux Falls Lincoln 69, Huron 38
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 67, Rapid City Central 48
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 60, Rapid City Stevens 38
Spearfish 48, Hill City 43
Tea Area 64, Aberdeen Central 61
Vermillion 76, Garretson 56
Viborg-Hurley 63, Baltic 40
Warner 58, Britton-Hecla 27
Waverly-South Shore 59, Wilmot 37
281 Conference
Seventh Place
Iroquois 69, Sunshine Bible Academy 50
Third Place
Highmore-Harrold 63, James Valley Christian 53
Consolation Championship
Hitchcock-Tulare 52, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 47
Championship
Wessington Springs 47, Wolsey-Wessington 43
High School Girls Basketball
Aberdeen Central 71, Tea Area 59
Aberdeen Roncalli 61, Webster 52
Belle Fourche 49, Hot Springs 19
Beresford 44, Canton 34
Dakota Valley 60, Tri-Valley 51
Flandreau 50, McCook Central/Montrose 49
Garretson 54, Vermillion 42
Hamlin 55, Tiospa Zina Tribal 21
Hanson 53, Canistota 20
Harrisburg 61, Brookings 44
Herreid/Selby Area 55, North Central Co-Op 40
Jones County 60, Kadoka Area 40
Kimball/White Lake 46, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 41
Lower Brule 66, Omaha Nation, Neb. 48
Menno 55, Freeman Academy 41
Mitchell 41, Watertown 40
Mobridge-Pollock 76, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 26
Platte-Geddes 47, Lennox 41
Rapid City Stevens 61, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 49
Sioux Falls Christian 55, Madison 33
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 66, Rapid City Central 27
Sioux Valley 59, Dell Rapids 58
Sisseton 80, Deuel 48
Spearfish 48, Hill City 43
Viborg-Hurley 63, Baltic 54
Waubay/Summit 47, Aberdeen Christian 35
USHL
Omaha 2, Sioux Falls 1