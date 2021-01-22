Friday night scoreboard – January 22

SportsZone

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO-sports-generic-basketball-2_1529437981447.jpg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Women’s Basketball
SDSU 81, UND 52
USD 73, Western Illinois 56
Augustana 81, Winona St. 79 (OT)
SMSU 75, MSU Mankato 66
St. Cloud St. 69, Northern St. 40
USF 83, Concordia-St. Paul 65
Dakota St. 78, Waldorf 57

Men’s Basketball
SDSU 92, UND 73
USD 65, Western Illinois 60
Northern St. 79, St. Cloud St. 74
Waldorf 69, Dakota St. 64

High School Wrestling
Brandon Valley 36, Pierre 30

Pierre 60, Brookings 12

High School Boys Basketball
Aberdeen Christian 62, Waubay/Summit 52

Aberdeen Roncalli 61, Webster 52

Belle Fourche 50, Hot Springs 34

Beresford 63, Canton 60

Clark/Willow Lake 48, Groton Area 43

Dakota Valley 76, Tri-Valley 68

Dell Rapids St. Mary 74, Estelline/Hendricks 38

Elkton-Lake Benton 66, Deubrook 50

Flandreau 62, McCook Central/Montrose 44

Gayville-Volin 66, Colome 53

Hamlin 68, Tiospa Zina Tribal 60

Herreid/Selby Area 41, North Central Co-Op 36

Kadoka Area 43, Jones County 30

Lake Preston 60, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 56

Langford 56, Castlewood 46

Lower Brule 102, Omaha Nation, Neb. 46

Milbank 67, Florence/Henry 55

Mitchell 68, Watertown 58

Pierre 68, Douglas 60

Platte-Geddes 49, Lennox 40

Rapid City Christian 80, Harding County 46

Sioux Falls Christian 64, Madison 51

Sioux Falls Lincoln 69, Huron 38

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 67, Rapid City Central 48

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 60, Rapid City Stevens 38

Spearfish 48, Hill City 43

Tea Area 64, Aberdeen Central 61

Vermillion 76, Garretson 56

Viborg-Hurley 63, Baltic 40

Warner 58, Britton-Hecla 27

Waverly-South Shore 59, Wilmot 37

281 Conference

Seventh Place

Iroquois 69, Sunshine Bible Academy 50

Third Place

Highmore-Harrold 63, James Valley Christian 53

Consolation Championship

Hitchcock-Tulare 52, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 47

Championship

Wessington Springs 47, Wolsey-Wessington 43

High School Girls Basketball
Aberdeen Central 71, Tea Area 59

Aberdeen Roncalli 61, Webster 52

Belle Fourche 49, Hot Springs 19

Beresford 44, Canton 34

Dakota Valley 60, Tri-Valley 51

Flandreau 50, McCook Central/Montrose 49

Garretson 54, Vermillion 42

Hamlin 55, Tiospa Zina Tribal 21

Hanson 53, Canistota 20

Harrisburg 61, Brookings 44

Herreid/Selby Area 55, North Central Co-Op 40

Jones County 60, Kadoka Area 40

Kimball/White Lake 46, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 41

Lower Brule 66, Omaha Nation, Neb. 48

Menno 55, Freeman Academy 41

Mitchell 41, Watertown 40

Mobridge-Pollock 76, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 26

Platte-Geddes 47, Lennox 41

Rapid City Stevens 61, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 49

Sioux Falls Christian 55, Madison 33

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 66, Rapid City Central 27

Sioux Valley 59, Dell Rapids 58

Sisseton 80, Deuel 48

Spearfish 48, Hill City 43

Viborg-Hurley 63, Baltic 54

Waubay/Summit 47, Aberdeen Christian 35

USHL
Omaha 2, Sioux Falls 1

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss
More Contests


 