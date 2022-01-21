Friday night scoreboard – January 21

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Men’s College Basketball

Sioux Falls 72 Bemidji State 65

Augustana 89 Minnesota Duluth 80

Women’s College Basketball

Sioux Falls 66 Bemidji State 59

USHL

Tri-City Storm 5 Sioux Falls Stampede 1

High School Girls Basketball
Brandon Valley 43, Pierre 41

Burke 70, Bennett County 40

Dakota Valley 61, Tri-Valley 47

Deubrook 55, Dell Rapids St. Mary 46

Flandreau 67, McCook Central/Montrose 35

Hanson 70, Canistota 28

Huron 55, Spearfish 38

Lake Preston 44, Langford 22

Lennox 46, Platte-Geddes 37

Mitchell 56, Sturgis Brown 39

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 67, Kimball/White Lake 37

Rapid City Central 44, Brookings 36

Rapid City Stevens 50, Watertown 29

Sioux Falls Christian 53, Madison 25

Sioux Valley 57, Dell Rapids 31

Vermillion 63, Garretson 38

Viborg-Hurley 56, Baltic 54

LMC Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Bison 62, Tiospaye Topa 23

Lemmon 63, McIntosh 17

High School Boys Basketball
Brandon Valley 60, Pierre 57, OT

Castlewood 83, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 55

Dakota Valley 66, Tri-Valley 32

Edgemont 57, Hay Springs, Neb. 47

Flandreau 71, McCook Central/Montrose 53

Gayville-Volin 52, Colome 45

Lennox 57, Platte-Geddes 52

Milbank 47, Florence/Henry 44

Sioux Falls Christian 50, Madison 34

Sioux Falls Jefferson 59, Harrisburg 48

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 56, Sioux Falls Lincoln 45

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 73, Yankton 42

Vermillion 53, Garretson 44

Webster 68, Aberdeen Roncalli 39

Wilmot 43, Waverly-South Shore 38

