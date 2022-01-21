Friday night scoreboard – January 21

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.
Men’s College Basketball
Sioux Falls 72 Bemidji State 65
Augustana 89 Minnesota Duluth 80
Women’s College Basketball
Sioux Falls 66 Bemidji State 59
USHL
Tri-City Storm 5 Sioux Falls Stampede 1
High School Girls Basketball
Brandon Valley 43, Pierre 41
Burke 70, Bennett County 40
Dakota Valley 61, Tri-Valley 47
Deubrook 55, Dell Rapids St. Mary 46
Flandreau 67, McCook Central/Montrose 35
Hanson 70, Canistota 28
Huron 55, Spearfish 38
Lake Preston 44, Langford 22
Lennox 46, Platte-Geddes 37
Mitchell 56, Sturgis Brown 39
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 67, Kimball/White Lake 37
Rapid City Central 44, Brookings 36
Rapid City Stevens 50, Watertown 29
Sioux Falls Christian 53, Madison 25
Sioux Valley 57, Dell Rapids 31
Vermillion 63, Garretson 38
Viborg-Hurley 56, Baltic 54
LMC Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Bison 62, Tiospaye Topa 23
Lemmon 63, McIntosh 17
High School Boys Basketball
Brandon Valley 60, Pierre 57, OT
Castlewood 83, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 55
Dakota Valley 66, Tri-Valley 32
Edgemont 57, Hay Springs, Neb. 47
Flandreau 71, McCook Central/Montrose 53
Gayville-Volin 52, Colome 45
Lennox 57, Platte-Geddes 52
Milbank 47, Florence/Henry 44
Sioux Falls Christian 50, Madison 34
Sioux Falls Jefferson 59, Harrisburg 48
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 56, Sioux Falls Lincoln 45
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 73, Yankton 42
Vermillion 53, Garretson 44
Webster 68, Aberdeen Roncalli 39
Wilmot 43, Waverly-South Shore 38