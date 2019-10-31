Football Thursday: October 31

It’s the quarterfinals of high school football.

Here’s a look at the games KELO Sports will be covering:

11AAA #8 Watertown vs #1 Roosevelt
11AAA #5 Harrisburg vs #4 O’Gorman
11AAA #7 Washington vs #2 Lincoln
11AAA #6 Rapid City Stevens vs #3 Brandon Valley
11AA #5 Mitchell vs #4 Sturgis
11A #7 Tri-Valley vs #2 Tea Area
11B #7 St. Thomas More vs #2 Winner
9AA #8 Platte-Geddes vs #1 Viborg-Hurley
9A #5 Howard vs #4 Gregory
9B #8 Irene-Wakonda vs #1 Colman-Egan
9B #6 Herreid/Selby Area vs #3 Dell Rapids St. Mary

