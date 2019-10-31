Football Thursday: October 31

It’s the quarterfinals of high school football.
Here’s a look at the games KELO Sports will be covering:
|11AAA #8 Watertown vs #1 Roosevelt
|11AAA #5 Harrisburg vs #4 O’Gorman
|11AAA #7 Washington vs #2 Lincoln
|11AAA #6 Rapid City Stevens vs #3 Brandon Valley
|11AA #5 Mitchell vs #4 Sturgis
|11A #7 Tri-Valley vs #2 Tea Area
|11B #7 St. Thomas More vs #2 Winner
|9AA #8 Platte-Geddes vs #1 Viborg-Hurley
|9A #5 Howard vs #4 Gregory
|9B #8 Irene-Wakonda vs #1 Colman-Egan
|9B #6 Herreid/Selby Area vs #3 Dell Rapids St. Mary
