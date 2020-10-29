Football Thursday: October 29

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s quarterfinals week of high school football in South Dakota.
Here’s a look at the games KELO Sports will be covering:
|11AAA #8 Watertown @ #1 Roosevelt
|11AAA #5 Harrisburg @ #4 O’Gorman
|11AAA #7 Aberdeen Central @ #2 Brandon Valley
|11AA #5 Huron @ #4 Sturgis
|11A #5 Madison @ #4 Dakota Valley
|11A #7 Milbank @ #2 Canton
|11B #5 Elk Point-Jefferson @ #4 Sioux Valley
|11B #7 Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central @ #2 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan
|9AA #8 Rapid City Christian @ #1 Viborg-Hurley
|9A #5 Philip @ #4 Canistota/Freeman
|9A #8 Castlewood @ #1 Howard
Watch for highlights from those matchups on the KELOLAND SportsZone following KELOLAND News at 10 p.m. on Thursday.
A 11AAA matchup will be livestreaming on KELOLAND.com Thursday night. At 6 p.m., watch #8 Watertown vs. #1 Roosevelt in the KELOLAND Game of the Week. KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter will have play-by-play of the action.
On Friday, catch the quarterfinal between #6 Washington and #3 Lincoln at 6 p.m. on KELOLAND.com. As always, Grant Sweeter will have the play-by-play.
We want to see your view of the game. Share your pictures and videos with us by emailing uShare@keloland.com; submitting a photo using the KELOLAND News App; or use #KELOSports when you post on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.