Football Thursday: October 29

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s quarterfinals week of high school football in South Dakota.

Here’s a look at the games KELO Sports will be covering:

11AAA #8 Watertown @ #1 Roosevelt 11AAA #5 Harrisburg @ #4 O’Gorman 11AAA #7 Aberdeen Central @ #2 Brandon Valley 11AA #5 Huron @ #4 Sturgis 11A #5 Madison @ #4 Dakota Valley 11A #7 Milbank @ #2 Canton 11B #5 Elk Point-Jefferson @ #4 Sioux Valley 11B #7 Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central @ #2 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 9AA #8 Rapid City Christian @ #1 Viborg-Hurley 9A #5 Philip @ #4 Canistota/Freeman 9A #8 Castlewood @ #1 Howard

Watch for highlights from those matchups on the KELOLAND SportsZone following KELOLAND News at 10 p.m. on Thursday.

A 11AAA matchup will be livestreaming on KELOLAND.com Thursday night. At 6 p.m., watch #8 Watertown vs. #1 Roosevelt in the KELOLAND Game of the Week. KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter will have play-by-play of the action.

On Friday, catch the quarterfinal between #6 Washington and #3 Lincoln at 6 p.m. on KELOLAND.com. As always, Grant Sweeter will have the play-by-play.

We want to see your view of the game. Share your pictures and videos with us by emailing uShare@keloland.com; submitting a photo using the KELOLAND News App; or use #KELOSports when you post on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.