Football Thursday: October 24

High school football playoffs are underway on Thursday. Here’s a look at the games KELOLAND Sports will be covering.
|11AAA Rapid City Central vs #2 Lincoln
|11AAA #5 Harrisburg vs #4 O’Gorman
|11AAA Rapid City Stevens vs #3 Brandon Valley
|11AAA #1 Roosevelt vs Washington
|11A #1 Tea Area vs #2 Dell Rapids
|11B #16 Hot Springs vs #1 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan
|11B #10 Elk Point-Jefferson vs #7 St. Thomas More
|9AA Arlington/Lake Preston @ #1 Viborg-Hurley
|9A Oldham-Ramona/Rutland vs #2 Canistota/Freeman
|9B Alcestor-Hudson vs #2 Dell Rapids St. Mary
The livestream game of the week will be Tea Area vs Dell Rapids with a play-by-play with KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.
