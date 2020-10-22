Football Thursday: October 22

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — High school football playoffs are underway for class 11B and 9-man on Thursday.

Here’s a look at the games KELOLAND Sports will be covering:

REGULAR SEASON:
11AAA #5 O’Gorman @ #3 Harrisburg
11AAA Washington @ #1 Roosevelt
11AA #1 Yankton @ #2 Brookings
11A #5 Dell Rapids @ #1 Tea Area
PLAYOFFS:
11B #12 Mt. Vernon/Plankinton @ #5 Elk Point-Jefferson
9AA Clark/Willow Lake @ Hamlin
9AA Arlington/Lake Preston @ Baltic
9A De Smet @ Howard
9A Chester Area @ Canistota/Freeman
9B Colman-Egan @ Alcester-Hudson

Watch for highlights from those matchups on the KELOLAND SportsZone following KELOLAND News at 10 p.m. on Friday.

You can watch two full games on KELOLAND.com. At 6 p.m., watch 11AAA Washington vs. #1 Roosevelt in the KELOLAND Game of the Week. KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter will have play-by-play of the action.

At 7 p.m. CT, watch 11AA #1 Yankton vs. #2 Brookings with play-by-play from Noah Clair on KCountry 102.3.

We want to see your view of the game. Share your pictures and videos with us by emailing uShare@keloland.com; submitting a photo using the KELOLAND News App; or use #KELOSports when you post on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

