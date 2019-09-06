Football Friday: September 6

KELOLAND is getting ready for another Football Friday. Watch for highlights from these matchups on KELOLAND SportsZone following the 10 o’clock news on Friday.

11AAA #1 Roosevelt @ #5 Lincoln 11AAA #3 Washington @ Harrisburg 11AAA Watertown @ Rapid City Stevens 11AA #1 Pierre @ 11A #5 West Central 11AA #4 Mitchell @ 11A #3 Sioux Falls Christian 11AA #2 Yankton @ 11A #4 Dakota Valley 11A #2 Madison @ Canton 11B Sioux Valley @ #1 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 9AA Deubrook Area @ #3 Baltic 9AA #1 Bon Homme @ 9B #3 Wolsey-Wessington

The livestream game of the week will be #2 Madison vs. Canton with a play-by-play with Matt Groce from KJAM 1390 AM.

We want to see your view of the game. Share your pictures and videos with us by emailing uShare@keloland.com; submitting a photo using the KELOLAND News App; or use #KELOSports when you post on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.