Football Friday: September 27

High school football teams in KELOLAND will be on the field for a night of matchups.

Here’s a look at the games KELOLAND Sports will be covering:

11AAA Watertown @ #1 Brandon Valley 11AAA #3 Harrisburg @ #2 Roosevelt 11AAA Rapid City Central @ #5 O’Gorman 11AAA Washington @ Rapid City Stevens 11AA #5 Yankton @ #4 Mitchell** 11AA #4 Madison @ #1 Tea Area 11A West Central @ #3 Dakota Valley 9AA #3 Parker @ #2 Viborg-Hurley 9B #4 Alcester-Hudson @ #1 Colman-Egan Iowa Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley @ Central Lyon

The livestream game of the week will be Yankton vs Mitchell with a play-by-play with KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.

