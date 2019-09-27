Football Friday: September 27

High school football teams in KELOLAND will be on the field for a night of matchups.
Here’s a look at the games KELOLAND Sports will be covering:
|11AAA Watertown @ #1 Brandon Valley
|11AAA #3 Harrisburg @ #2 Roosevelt
|11AAA Rapid City Central @ #5 O’Gorman
|11AAA Washington @ Rapid City Stevens
|11AA #5 Yankton @ #4 Mitchell**
|11AA #4 Madison @ #1 Tea Area
|11A West Central @ #3 Dakota Valley
|9AA #3 Parker @ #2 Viborg-Hurley
|9B #4 Alcester-Hudson @ #1 Colman-Egan
|Iowa Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley @ Central Lyon
The livestream game of the week will be Yankton vs Mitchell with a play-by-play with KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.
We want to see your view of the game. Share your pictures and videos with us by emailing uShare@keloland.com; submitting a photo using the KELOLAND News App; or use #KELOSports when you post on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.