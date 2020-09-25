Football Friday: September 25

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — High school football players are taking to the field this Friday for another week of matchups.

Here’s a look at the games KELOLAND Sports and KELOLAND.com will be covering:

11AAA #1 Roosevelt @ #3 Harrisburg
11AAA O’Gorman @ Rapid City Central
11AAA Rapid City Stevens @ #5 Washington
11AA #4 Mitchell @ #1 Yankton
11A #1 Tea Area @ #3 Madison
11A Vermillion @ Sioux Falls Christian 
11B #1 Winner @ Mt. Vernon/Plankinton
9AA #1 Viborg-Hurley @ Parker
9A Tripp-Delmont/Armour/AC/DC @ Burke
9AA Parkston @ 9A #5 Gregory 

Watch for highlights from those matchups on the KELOLAND SportsZone following KELOLAND News at 10 p.m. on Friday.

You can watch action from two games on KELOLAND.com Friday evening.

  • 11AAA Rapid City Stevens @ #5 Washington 5:00 p.m. with KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter on the Game of the Week page
  • 11AA #4 Mitchell @ #1 Yankton 7:00 p.m. with play-by-play from Joe Van Goor on Classic Hits 106.3 on the Watch Live page

We want to see your view of the game. Share your pictures and videos with us by emailing uShare@keloland.com; submitting a photo using the KELOLAND News App; or use #KELOSports when you post on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

