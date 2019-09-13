Football Friday: September 13

High school football players are taking to the field again this Friday for another week of matchups.

11AAA Rapid City Central @ Watertown 11AA #5 Huron @ Douglas 11A West Central @ #1 Tea Area 11A #2 Madison @ #5 Dell Rapids 11B Beresford @ 11A #3 Sioux Falls Christian 9B #2 Dell Rapids St. Mary @ 9B #4 Alcester-Hudson 9AA #2 Viborg-Hurley @ #3 Baltic 9AA Hamlin @ 9A #3 Britton-Hecla 9A #2 Canistota/Freeman @ #4 Howard 9A De Smet @ 9B #1 Colman-Egan

The livestream game of the week will be 9AA Hamlin vs 9A #3 Britton-Hecla with a play-by-play with by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.

We want to see your view of the game. Share your pictures and videos with us by emailing uShare@keloland.com; submitting a photo using the KELOLAND News App; or use #KELOSports when you post on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.