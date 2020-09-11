Football Friday: September 11

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — High school football players are taking to the field again Friday for another week of matchups.

KELOLAND Sports will cover the following games:

11AAA #5 Washington @ Lincoln
11AAA Watertown @ Rapid City Central 
11AA #1 Pierre @ #2 Yankton
11A #1 Tea Area @ #4 West Central
11A #2 Dell Rapids @ #3 Madison
11A Milbank @ Dakota Valley
11B Mt. Vernon/Plankinton @ #3 McCook Central/Montrose
9A #2 Howard @ #1 Canistota/Freeman
9A #3 Gregory @ 9B #1 Wolsey-Wessington
IOWA MOC-Floyd Valley @ West Lyon
IOWA Central Lyon @ Unity Christian

Watch for highlights from those matchups on the KELOLAND SportsZone following KELOLAND News at 10 p.m. on Friday.

You can watch two full games on KELOLAND.com. At 6 p.m., 11AAA #5 Washington takes on Lincoln in the KELOLAND Game of the Week. KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter will have play-by-play of the action.

At 7 p.m. CT, watch 11AA #1 Pierre play #2 Yankton with play-by-play from Joe Van Goor with ESPN 101.5/AM 1570.

We want to see your view of the game. Share your pictures and videos with us by emailing uShare@keloland.com; submitting a photo using the KELOLAND News App; or use #KELOSports when you post on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

