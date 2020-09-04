Football Friday: Sept. 4

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It is a full night of football on Friday across KELOLAND.

KELOLAND Sports will cover the following games:

  • 11AAA #4 Harrisburg @ #5 Washington
  • 11AAA #3 O’Gorman @ #2 Brandon Valley
  • 11A Vermillion @ #1 Tea Area
  • 11A #3 Canton @ 11A #5 Madison
  • 11A Sioux Falls Christian @ 11AA #3 Mitchell
  • 11B #2 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan @ #4 Sioux Valley
  • 11B #5 St. Thomas More @ 11AA Sturgis
  • 9A #5 De Smet @ 9B #5 Dell Rapids St. Mary
  • 9B #1 Wolsey-Wessington @ 9AA Bon Homme
  • IA Central Lyon at West Sioux
  • IA West Lyon @ Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

Look for highlights of the action from those matchups on the KELOLAND SportsZone show at 10:30 p.m. Friday.

You can watch two full games on KELOLAND.com. At 6 p.m., 11AAA #4 Harrisburg takes on #5 Washington in the KELOLAND Game of the Week. KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter will have play-by-play of the action.

At 7 p.m., watch 11A #3 Canton vs. 11A #5 Madison with play-by-play from Carl Hauser on Dakota’s Best AM 1390 Madison.

We want to see your view of the games. Email photos to ushare@keloland.com or use #KELOSports in your social media posts.

