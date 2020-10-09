Football Friday: October 9

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another Football Friday is here and players across KELOLAND will take the field again.

Along with fans in the stands, KELOLAND Sports will also be at the following games to take in the action:

11AAA #4 Lincoln @ #3 Harrisburg 11AAA Watertown @ #5 O’Gorman 11AA #3 Pierre @ #2 Brookings 11A #1 Tea Area @ Sioux Falls Christian 11A #5 Madison @ West Central 9AA #5 Hanson @ #1 Viborg-Hurley 9AA Bon Homme @ 9A #2 Canistota/Freeman 9A Gregory @ 9AA #4 Platte-Geddes MN Luverne @ Pipestone Area

Watch for highlights from those matchups on the KELOLAND SportsZone following KELOLAND News at 10 p.m. on Friday.

You can watch two full games on KELOLAND.com. At 7 p.m., 11A #1 Tea Area @ Sioux Falls Christian in the KELOLAND Game of the Week. KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter will have play-by-play of the action.

Also at 7 p.m. CT, 11AA #3 Pierre vs. #2 Brookings with play-by-play from Noah Clair on KCountry 102.3.

We want to see your view of the game. Share your pictures and videos with us by emailing uShare@keloland.com; submitting a photo using the KELOLAND News App; or use #KELOSports when you post on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.