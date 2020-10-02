Football Friday: October 2

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — High school football players are taking to the field this Friday for another week of matchups.

Here’s a look at the games KELOLAND Sports will be covering:

11AAA #4 Lincoln @ #2 Brandon Valley 11AAA #5 Washington @ O’Gorman 11AA #2 Brookings @ #4 Mitchell 11A #2 Dell Rapids @ #4 Dakota Valley 11B Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central @ 11A #3 Canton 11B #4 McCook Central/Montrose @ #3 Sioux Valley 9A #4 De Smet @ #1 Howard 9B #4 Alcester-Hudson @ 9AA #5 Hanson IOWA: West Lyon @ Sioux Center IOWA: MOC-Floyd Valley @ Central Lyon at Rock Rapids

Watch for highlights from those matchups on the KELOLAND SportsZone following KELOLAND News at 10 p.m. on Friday.

You can watch two full games on KELOLAND.com. At 5 p.m., 11AAA #5 Washington vs. O’Gorman in the KELOLAND Game of the Week. KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter will have play-by-play of the action.

At 7 p.m. CT, 11AA #2 Brookings vs. #4 Mitchell with play-by-play from Tim Smith and Blake Waddell on Pure Oldies 103.5 FM.

We want to see your view of the game. Share your pictures and videos with us by emailing uShare@keloland.com; submitting a photo using the KELOLAND News App; or use #KELOSports when you post on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.