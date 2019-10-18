Football Friday: October 18

High school football players are taking to the field this Friday for another week of matchups.

Here’s a look at the games KELOLAND Sports will be covering:

11AAA Washington vs Rapid City Central
11AAA #1 Roosevelt vs Watertown
11AAA #5 O’Gorman vs Aberdeen Central
11AAA #4 Harrisburg vs #3 Brandon Valley
11AAA #2 Lincoln vs Rapid City Stevens
11AA #1 Pierre vs #3 Mitchell
11A #2 Dell Rapids vs West Central
11B #1 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan vs Beresford
9AA #1 Viborg-Hurley vs 9A #1 Canistota/Freeman
9AA #5 Baltic vs 9A #4 Howard

The livestream game of the week will be #1 Pierre at #3 Mitchell with a play-by-play with KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.

We want to see your view of the game. Share your pictures and videos with us by emailing uShare@keloland.com; submitting a photo using the KELOLAND News App; or use #KELOSports when you post on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

