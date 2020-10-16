Football Friday: October 16

SportsZone

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND News is getting ready for another Football Friday.

Along with fans in the stands, KELOLAND Sports will also be at the following games to take in the action:

11AAA #3 Harrisburg @ #2 Brandon Valley
11AAA #1 Roosevelt @ Watertown
11AAA Washington @ #4 Lincoln
11AA Douglas @ #1 Yankton
11A #5 West Central @ #3 Dell Rapids 
11A Vermillion @ #2 Dakota Valley
11A #4 Canton @ Sioux Falls Christian
11B #3 Sioux Valley @ Garretson
11B Lead-Deadwood @ #4 St. Thomas More
9A #2 Canistota/Freeman @ 9AA #5 Hanson

Watch for highlights from these matchups on KELOLAND SportsZone following the 10 p.m. news on Friday.

You can watch two full games on KELOLAND.com. Beginning at 6 p.m., watch 11AAA Sioux Falls Washington vs #4 Sioux Falls Lincoln in the KELOLAND Game of the Week. KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter will have play-by-play of the action.

Then at 7 p.m. CT, watch 11AA Douglas vs #1 Yankton with play-by-play from Joe Van Goor on Classic Hits 106.3

We want to see your view of the game. Share your pictures and videos with us by emailing uShare@keloland.com; submitting a photo using the KELOLAND News App; or use #KELOSports when you post on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests