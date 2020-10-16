Football Friday: October 16

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND News is getting ready for another Football Friday.

Along with fans in the stands, KELOLAND Sports will also be at the following games to take in the action:

11AAA #3 Harrisburg @ #2 Brandon Valley 11AAA #1 Roosevelt @ Watertown 11AAA Washington @ #4 Lincoln 11AA Douglas @ #1 Yankton 11A #5 West Central @ #3 Dell Rapids 11A Vermillion @ #2 Dakota Valley 11A #4 Canton @ Sioux Falls Christian 11B #3 Sioux Valley @ Garretson 11B Lead-Deadwood @ #4 St. Thomas More 9A #2 Canistota/Freeman @ 9AA #5 Hanson

Watch for highlights from these matchups on KELOLAND SportsZone following the 10 p.m. news on Friday.

You can watch two full games on KELOLAND.com. Beginning at 6 p.m., watch 11AAA Sioux Falls Washington vs #4 Sioux Falls Lincoln in the KELOLAND Game of the Week. KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter will have play-by-play of the action.

Then at 7 p.m. CT, watch 11AA Douglas vs #1 Yankton with play-by-play from Joe Van Goor on Classic Hits 106.3

We want to see your view of the game. Share your pictures and videos with us by emailing uShare@keloland.com; submitting a photo using the KELOLAND News App; or use #KELOSports when you post on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.