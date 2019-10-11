1  of  42
Football Friday: October 11

SportsZone

It’s Football Friday in KELOLAND!

Here’s a look at the games KELOLAND Sports will be covering:

11AAA #3 Harrisburg @ #2 Lincoln
11AAA Washington @ #4 Brandon Valley
11AA #2 Brookings @ #1 Pierre
11A Sioux Falls Christian @ #1 Tea Area
11A Lennox @ #3 Dakota Valley
9AA #3 Deuel @ Deubrook Area @ White
9A #2 Canistota/Freeman @ 9AA #1 Bon Homme @ Tyndall
9AA Baltic @ 9A #4 Parker
9B #2 Dell Rapids St. Mary @ #1 Colman-Egan @ Colman
West Lyon @ West Sioux @ Hawarden, IA

The livestream game of the week will be Brookings vs Pierre with a play-by-play with KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.

We want to see your view of the game. Share your pictures and videos with us by emailing uShare@keloland.com; submitting a photo using the KELOLAND News App; or use #KELOSports when you post on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

