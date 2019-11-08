Football Friday: November 8

The winners of this week’s high school football games will head to the South Dakota High School Activities Association state championships.

Here’s a look at the games KELOLAND Sports will be covering for Friday’s football semifinals:

11AAA #4 O’Gorman vs #1 Roosevelt 11AAA #7 Washington vs #3 Brandon Valley 11AA #5 Mitchell vs #1 Pierre 11AA #3 Huron vs #2 Brookings 11A #8 West Central vs #4 Lennox 11A #3 Canton vs #2 Tea Area 11B #5 McCook Central/Montrose vs #1 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 9AA #5 Lemmon/McIntosh vs #1 Viborg-Hurley 9A #4 Gregory vs #1 Britton-Hecla 9A #3 Canistota/Freeman vs #2 Sully Buttes 9B #4 Wolsey-Wessington vs #1 Colman-Egan

