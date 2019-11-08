Football Friday: November 8

The winners of this week’s high school football games will head to the South Dakota High School Activities Association state championships.
Here’s a look at the games KELOLAND Sports will be covering for Friday’s football semifinals:
|11AAA #4 O’Gorman vs #1 Roosevelt
|11AAA #7 Washington vs #3 Brandon Valley
|11AA #5 Mitchell vs #1 Pierre
|11AA #3 Huron vs #2 Brookings
|11A #8 West Central vs #4 Lennox
|11A #3 Canton vs #2 Tea Area
|11B #5 McCook Central/Montrose vs #1 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan
|9AA #5 Lemmon/McIntosh vs #1 Viborg-Hurley
|9A #4 Gregory vs #1 Britton-Hecla
|9A #3 Canistota/Freeman vs #2 Sully Buttes
|9B #4 Wolsey-Wessington vs #1 Colman-Egan
