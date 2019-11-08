Football Friday: November 8

SportsZone

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The winners of this week’s high school football games will head to the South Dakota High School Activities Association state championships.

Here’s a look at the games KELOLAND Sports will be covering for Friday’s football semifinals:

11AAA #4 O’Gorman vs #1 Roosevelt
11AAA #7 Washington vs #3 Brandon Valley
11AA #5 Mitchell vs #1 Pierre
11AA #3 Huron vs #2 Brookings
11A #8 West Central vs #4 Lennox
11A #3 Canton vs #2 Tea Area
11B #5 McCook Central/Montrose vs #1 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan
9AA #5 Lemmon/McIntosh vs #1 Viborg-Hurley
9A #4 Gregory vs #1 Britton-Hecla
9A #3 Canistota/Freeman vs #2 Sully Buttes
9B #4 Wolsey-Wessington vs #1 Colman-Egan

KELOLAND Sports wants to see your view of the Friday night lights. Share your pictures and videos with us by emailing uShare@keloland.com; submitting a photo using the KELOLAND News App; or use #KELOSports when you post on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests