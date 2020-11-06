Football Friday: November 6

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the semifinal round of the high school football playoffs this week.

Here’s a look at the games KELOLAND Sports will be covering:

11AAA #4 Harrisburg at #1 Roosevelt 11AAA #3 Lincoln at #2 Brandon Valley 11AA #4 Huron at #1 Brookings 11AA #3 Pierre at #2 Yankton 11A #5 Madison at #1 Tea Area 11A #3 West Central at #2 Canton 11B #3 Mobridge-Pollock at #2 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 9AA #4 Platte-Geddes at #1 Viborg-Hurley 9A #4 Canistota/Freeman at #1 Howard 9A #3 Warner at #2 Wall IOWA: West Lyon at Central Lyon/George-Little Rock

Watch for highlights from these matchups on KELOLAND SportsZone following the 10 p.m. news on Friday.

One of the games will be live-streaming on KELOLAND.com. Beginning at 7 p.m., watch 11AAA #4 Harrisburg at #1 Roosevelt in the KELOLAND Game of the Week. KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter will have play-by-play of the action.

We want to see your view of the game. Share your pictures and videos with us by emailing uShare@keloland.com; submitting a photo using the KELOLAND News App; or use #KELOSports when you post on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.