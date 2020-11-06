Football Friday: November 6

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the semifinal round of the high school football playoffs this week.
Here’s a look at the games KELOLAND Sports will be covering:
|11AAA #4 Harrisburg at #1 Roosevelt
|11AAA #3 Lincoln at #2 Brandon Valley
|11AA #4 Huron at #1 Brookings
|11AA #3 Pierre at #2 Yankton
|11A #5 Madison at #1 Tea Area
|11A #3 West Central at #2 Canton
|11B #3 Mobridge-Pollock at #2 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan
|9AA #4 Platte-Geddes at #1 Viborg-Hurley
|9A #4 Canistota/Freeman at #1 Howard
|9A #3 Warner at #2 Wall
|IOWA: West Lyon at Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
Watch for highlights from these matchups on KELOLAND SportsZone following the 10 p.m. news on Friday.
One of the games will be live-streaming on KELOLAND.com. Beginning at 7 p.m., watch 11AAA #4 Harrisburg at #1 Roosevelt in the KELOLAND Game of the Week. KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter will have play-by-play of the action.
We want to see your view of the game. Share your pictures and videos with us by emailing uShare@keloland.com; submitting a photo using the KELOLAND News App; or use #KELOSports when you post on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.