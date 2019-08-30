Football Friday: August 30

South Dakota high schools will be taking the field again this Friday for another night of matchups.

You can see the forecast for some of Friday’s games in the player above.

Here’s a look at the games KELOLAND Sports will be covering:

11AAA #1 Brandon Valley @ #3 Brookings
11AAA #5 Lincoln @ Watertown
11AAA Harrisburg @ Rapid City Central
11AA #4 Huron @ #3 Brookings
11A Canton @ #1 Tea Area
11A #2 Dakota Valley @ #3 Madison
11A Dell Rapids @ Lennox
11B #1 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan @ Elk Point-Jefferson
9A De Smet @ #2 Canistota/Freeman
9A Castlewood @ 9B #5 Dell Rapids St. Mary

Watch for highlights from those matchups on the KELOLAND SportsZone following KELOLAND News at 10 p.m. on Friday.

The livestream game of the week will be #4 Huron vs. #3 Brookings with play-by-play by Dellas Cole from K Country 102.3 FM.

We want to see your view of the game. Share your pictures and videos with us by emailing uShare@keloland.com; submitting a photo using the KELOLAND News App; or use #KELOSports when you post on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

