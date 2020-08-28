Football Friday: August 28

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s more high school football action across South Dakota Friday night.

KELOLAND Sports will be covering the following games:

  • 11AAA Rapid City Stevens @ #3 O’Gorman
  • 11AAA Aberdeen Central @ #5 Washington
  • 11AA #5 Brookings @ #4 Huron
  • 11A #2 Tea Area @ #1 Canton
  • 11A Madison @ #5 Dakota Valley
  • 11A Custer @ #4 West Central
  • 11A Belle Fourche @ Vermillion
  • 11B Elk Point-Jefferson @ #2 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan
  • 11B #4 Sioux Valley @ 11A Tri-Valley
  • 9AA #1 Viborg-Hurley @ Arlington/Lake Preston

Watch highlights from those matchups on the KELOLAND SportsZone show at 10:30 p.m. Friday.

KELOLAND.com will bring you livestream action from two games on Friday. 11AAA Aberdeen Central takes on #5 Washington at 6 p.m.; KELOLAND.com reporter Grant Sweeter will have the play-by-play on the Game of the Week page.

At 7 p.m., watch 11AA #5 Brookings at #4 Huron with play-by-play from Brookings KCountry 102.3.

We want to see your view of the game. Share your pictures and videos with us by emailing uShare@keloland.com; submitting a photo using the KELOLAND News App; or use #KELOSports when you post on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

