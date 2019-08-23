Football Friday: August 23

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s going to be a busy Football Friday across KELOLAND as the high school season kicks off.
Here’s a look at the games KELOLAND Sports will be covering:
|11B Stanley County @ #3 Winner
|11B Hot Springs @ #2 St. Thomas More
|11B Beresford @ McCook Central/Montrose
|11B Webster Area @ Garretson
|9AA Baltic @ Elkton-Lake Benton
|9AA Parker @ #2 Arlington/Lake Preston
|9A #2 Canistota/Freeman @ Chester Area
|9A Lyman @ Burke
|9B Avon @ Alcester-Hudson
|9B Centerville @ #5 Colman-Egan
|9B #4 Corsica-Stickney @ #2 Colome
Watch for highlights from those matchups on the KELOLAND SportsZone following the 10 o’clock news on Friday.
Our livestream game of the week will be Parker vs. Arlington/Lake Preston with play-by-play by Karl Houser from KJAM FM 103.1.
We want to see your view of the game. Share your pictures and videos with us by emailing uShare@keloland.com; submitting a photo using the KELOLAND News App; or use #KELOSports when you post on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.