Football Friday: August 23

Friday Night Football Week 5

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s going to be a busy Football Friday across KELOLAND as the high school season kicks off.

Here’s a look at the games KELOLAND Sports will be covering:

11B Stanley County @ #3 Winner
11B Hot Springs @ #2 St. Thomas More
11B Beresford @ McCook Central/Montrose
11B Webster Area @ Garretson
9AA Baltic @ Elkton-Lake Benton
9AA Parker @ #2 Arlington/Lake Preston
9A #2 Canistota/Freeman @ Chester Area
9A Lyman @ Burke
9B Avon @ Alcester-Hudson
9B Centerville @ #5 Colman-Egan
9B #4 Corsica-Stickney @ #2 Colome

Watch for highlights from those matchups on the KELOLAND SportsZone following the 10 o’clock news on Friday.

Our livestream game of the week will be Parker vs. Arlington/Lake Preston with play-by-play by Karl Houser from KJAM FM 103.1.

We want to see your view of the game. Share your pictures and videos with us by emailing uShare@keloland.com; submitting a photo using the KELOLAND News App; or use #KELOSports when you post on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

