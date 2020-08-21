Football Friday: August 21

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — High school football players are taking to the field for the first time in the 2020 season this Friday.

Here’s a look at the matchups KELOLAND Sports will be covering.

11B #3 McCook Central/Montrose @ 11B Beresford 9AA Elkton-Lake Benton @ 9AA Baltic 9A Chester Area @ 9A #1 Canistota/Freeman 9A #3 Gregory @ 9A Gayville-Volin 9A Castlewood @ 9A #2 Howard 9A #5 Sully Buttes @ Warner 9B #2 Colman-Egan @ 9B Centerville 9B #3 Dell Rapids St. Mary @ Estelline/Hendricks 9B Edgemont @ 9A New Underwood 9B Corsica-Stickney @ 9AA #1 Viborg-Hurley

The livestream game of the week will be 9A #5 Sully Buttes @ Warner with a play-by-play with by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.

