Football Friday: August 21

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — High school football players are taking to the field for the first time in the 2020 season this Friday.

Here’s a look at the matchups KELOLAND Sports will be covering.

11B #3 McCook Central/Montrose @ 11B Beresford
9AA Elkton-Lake Benton @ 9AA Baltic
9A Chester Area @ 9A #1 Canistota/Freeman
9A #3 Gregory @ 9A Gayville-Volin
9A Castlewood @ 9A #2 Howard
9A #5 Sully Buttes @ Warner
9B #2 Colman-Egan @ 9B Centerville
9B #3 Dell Rapids St. Mary @ Estelline/Hendricks
9B Edgemont @ 9A New Underwood
9B Corsica-Stickney @ 9AA #1 Viborg-Hurley

The livestream game of the week will be 9A #5 Sully Buttes @ Warner with a play-by-play with by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.

We want to see your view of the game. Share your pictures and videos with us by emailing uShare@keloland.com; submitting a photo using the KELOLAND News App; or use #KELOSports when you post on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

