ELKTON, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota 9-man and 11B playoffs got underway on Thursday, and with it came the first playoff Viewers’ Choice Game of the Week, which pitted 9AA two-seed Elkton-Lake Benton against Kimball/White Lake. The Elks would punch their ticket to the quarterfinals with a 32-18 victory.

Kimball/White Lake would strike first as Iden Meyers’ 22 yard touchdown gave them the early 6- lead.

Elkton-Lake Benton would answer with a touchdown drive of their own, quarterback Ryan Krog would keep it himself for the touchdown, and following the two-point conversion, the Elks would take an 8-6 lead.

Then in the 2nd quarter, the Wildkats would take the lead again as Meyers found pay dirt for the second time, this one a 2-yard TD, as they took a 12-8 lead.

In the final minute of the opening half, Elkton-Lake Benton would retake the lead on another Krog keeper, as the Elks led 14-12 at halftime.

They’d pull away in the 2nd half for the 32-18 victory.

Elkton-Lake Benton will now face Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy in the 9AA Quarterfinals.