Catch the best high school football plays of the week on KELOLAND SportsZone

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — High school football players are back on the field on Friday night.

KELOLAND Sports will have coverage of the following matchups:

111AAA Rapid City Central at Washington

11AA Sturgis at 11AA #1 Tea Area

11AA #5 Brookings at Douglas

11A Belle Fourche at 11A #5 West Central

11A #1 Canton at Tri-Valley

11A Milbank at 11A #4 Sioux Falls Christian

11A Dakota Valley at 11A #2 Madison

9AA Hamlin at 9A Castlewood

9AA #2 Canistota/Freeman at 9A #2 Howard

At 6 p.m., you can watch the KELOLAND.com Game of the Week featuring Rapid City Central vs. Washington High School. KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter will have play-by-play of the action.

You can catch highlights from football fields across the area during the KELOLAND SportsZone program at 10:15 p.m.