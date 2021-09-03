Catch the best high school football plays of the week on KELOLAND SportsZone

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — High school football players are back on the field on Friday night.
KELOLAND Sports will have coverage of the following matchups:
- 111AAA Rapid City Central at Washington
- 11AA Sturgis at 11AA #1 Tea Area
- 11AA #5 Brookings at Douglas
- 11A Belle Fourche at 11A #5 West Central
- 11A #1 Canton at Tri-Valley
- 11A Milbank at 11A #4 Sioux Falls Christian
- 11A Dakota Valley at 11A #2 Madison
- 9AA Hamlin at 9A Castlewood
- 9AA #2 Canistota/Freeman at 9A #2 Howard
At 6 p.m., you can watch the KELOLAND.com Game of the Week featuring Rapid City Central vs. Washington High School. KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter will have play-by-play of the action.
You can catch highlights from football fields across the area during the KELOLAND SportsZone program at 10:15 p.m.