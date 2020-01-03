Live Now
LIVESTREAM GAME OF THE WEEK: O’Gorman vs Yankton @ 6 p.m.

Basketball Friday: January 3

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota high school basketball players are taking the court again Friday night.

The KELOLAND Sports crew will be out covering four high school games. Here is a look at the games they will be covering and airing on Friday.

11AA Girls #5 Lincoln vs. Roosevelt
11AA Girls #1 O’Gorman vs. Yankton
11AA Boys #5 Lincoln vs. #2 Roosvelt
11AA Boys O’Gorman vs. #1 Yankton

The livestream game of the week is a double header featuring O’Gorman at Yankton. The girl’s game tips-off at 6 p.m. with the boy’s game to follow at 7:30. Play-by-play will be from KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.

KELOLAND Sports will also be covering:

Women’s basketball: SMSU vs. Augustana
Men’s basketball: SMSU vs. Augustana
USHL Stampede vs. Team USA

