Basketball Friday: January 3

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota high school basketball players are taking the court again Friday night.

The KELOLAND Sports crew will be out covering four high school games. Here is a look at the games they will be covering and airing on Friday.

11AA Girls #5 Lincoln vs. Roosevelt 11AA Girls #1 O’Gorman vs. Yankton 11AA Boys #5 Lincoln vs. #2 Roosvelt 11AA Boys O’Gorman vs. #1 Yankton

The livestream game of the week is a double header featuring O’Gorman at Yankton. The girl’s game tips-off at 6 p.m. with the boy’s game to follow at 7:30. Play-by-play will be from KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.

KELOLAND Sports will also be covering: