Basketball Friday: December 13

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — High School basketball players are preparing for the new season to tip-off. The 2019-2020 South Dakota high school basketball season begins on Friday across the state.

The KELOLAND Sports crew will be out covering six high school games. Here is a look at the games that KELOLAND sports will be covering and airing on Friday.

AA GBK: Roosevelt vs. #2 O’Gorman
AA GBK: Rapid City Stevens vs. #5 Brandon Valley
AA BBK: #4 Roosevelt vs. #1 O’Gorman
AA BBK: Rapid City Stevens vs. #3 Brandon Valley
A GBK: #4 Sioux Falls Christian vs. #1 Lennox Orioles
A BBK: #2 Sioux Falls Christian vs. #4 Lennox Orioles

The livestream game of the week is a double header featuring Sioux Falls Christian at Lennox. The girl’s game tips-off at 6:30 p.m. with the boy’s game to follow at 8:30. Play-by-play will be from KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.

We will also be covering a college double header as Minnesota Duluth will play at USF.

Don’t forget to watch the KELOLAND Sportszone on Friday, which airs at 10:30 p.m. on KELO-TV.

