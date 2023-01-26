ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Mats Zuccarello scored in overtime, Matt Boldy had two goals in regulation and the Minnesota Wild returned home with a 3-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Marc-Andre Fleury made 28 saves for Minnesota which had lost three in a row and was 1-3 on a four-game road trip.

Tony D’Angelo sent the game into overtime for the Flyers with his eighth goal of the season with 1:28 remaining in regulation.

Noah Cates also scored for Philadelphia, which has lost five of seven. Carter Hart stopped 20 shots.