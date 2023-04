The final score in the video is incorrect. Brandon Valley won 5-1

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — The Brandon Valley high school team split a double header with Lincoln on Tuesday.

The Lynx earned the first game win, 5-1. Jerod Zerr was dominant as he threw a complete game, allowing just one run on four hits.

The second game saw Lincoln answer with a 5-2 win.