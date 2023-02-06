SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (SDSU) — South Dakota State’s Zeke Mayo put together three strong performances in a week-long span which helped lead to three Jackrabbit victories. Mayo was honored for his efforts Monday as the Lou Henson Award National Player of the Week, presented to the top Division I men’s basketball player in mid-major basketball, as well as The Summit League’s Peak Performer of the Week.



Mayo averaged 26.3 points, six rebounds and four assists over the course of wins against Kansas City (Jan. 30), North Dakota (Feb. 2) and North Dakota State (Feb. 4).

SDSU’s sophomore guard scored a game-high 24 points, which included two go-ahead free throws with 12 seconds remaining, versus the Roos as the Jackrabbits claimed a 67-66 victory on the road last Monday. In Thursday’s matchup versus North Dakota, Mayo recorded his third double-double of the season. Mayo scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds while also dishing out six assists.



Mayo produced a career-best scoring effort on Saturday in a 90-85 result over North Dakota State. Mayo played all 40 minutes and scored 41 points on 14 of 25 from the field, was 6 of 9 from 3-point range and 7-for-8 at the free throw line. He also had five rebounds, three rebounds, two steals and didn’t commit a turnover.



His 41 points were the second most ever by a Jackrabbit in Frost Arena, trailing only two 42-point efforts by Mike Daum. Mayo became the eighth Jackrabbit to score 40 points in a game. He also was the first Division I men’s player to record 40-plus points, five-plus assists with no turnovers against a Division I opponent since 2009.



The Lawrence, Kan., native is averaging team highs in points (18.1) rebounds (6.2), assists (3.4) and steals (1.0) through 25 games.



Mayo was previously named to the Lou Henson National Player of the Year Award Watch List in November. His selection with The Summit League award was his third this season matching Oral Roberts’ Max Abmas for most honors by an individual during the 2022-23 slate.



The Jackrabbits return to action on Saturday, Feb. 11, when they take on South Dakota at 6 p.m. in Frost Arena.